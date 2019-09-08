Ten different Boise State alumni saw action in NFL preseason games last night. Here is a recap of how each of them did.

(63) Rees Odhiambo - Arizona Cardinals

After he was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2016, Odhiambo has bounced around a bit. Last year alone he spent time with the Seahawks, Colts, Falcons and Cardinals.

He's still with Arizona, and on Thursday, he came off the bench to log 42 snaps on offense, tied for a team-high.

(83) A.J. Richardson - Arizona Cardinals

The undrafted rookie did not play in the Cardinals preseason-opener.

(48) Tanner Vallejo, LB - Arizona Cardinals

The third-year pro was claimed off waivers by Arizona back in February. He participated in 45% of the Cardinals defensive snaps on Thursday and added eight more snaps on special teams. Vallejo finished the game with three total tackles.

(48) Durrant Miles, DE - Atlanta Falcons

After logging 29 total snaps last week, the undrafted rookie saw a slight decrease in playing time (21 snaps - 17 defensive, four on special teams) in Atlanta's second preseason game. However, the production was there. Miles had two tackles, one of which was a sack and the other resulted in a forced fumble that a teammate recovered.

(14) Sean Modster, WR - Baltimore Ravens

In his NFL preseason debut, he hauled in all three passes thrown his way and finished with 17 yards receiving. He played 22 offensive snaps, the fourth most amongst Baltimore wide receivers.

(61) Matt Paradis, C - Carolina Panthers

The Panthers big free-agent addition on the offensive line did not play in his new team's preseason opener.

(72) Charles Leno, Jr., LT - Chicago Bears

Started at left tackle and played three snaps before taking the rest of the game off. Leno is firmly entrenched in his starting role on the Bears offensive line.

(4) Brett Rypien, QB - Denver Broncos

The undrafted rookie led his new Broncos to a comeback victory in the final two minutes of Denver's preseason opener last week. This time around though, Rypien did not play. Instead, fellow-rookie and second-round pick Drew Lock received a bulk of the playing time, going 17-of-28 for 180 yards.

(22) Orlando Scandrick, CB - Philadelphia Eagles

Believe it or not, Scandrick is set to begin his 12th season in the NFL. He signed with Philadelphia in late July and logged significant playing time as a backup on Thursday. He didn't record any stats, but he did participate in 33% of the Eagles defensive snaps.

(44) Kamalei Correa, LB - Tennessee Titans

The fourth-year pro actually got the start at linebacker for the Titans on Thursday. He did record a tackle, but he played 36 total snaps - 25 on defense and 11 more on special teams.

(30) Jeremy McNichols, RB - Tennessee Titans

The third-year pro had one of his more productive games as a professional. McNichols carried the ball 8 times for 44 yards, and even ripped off a 37-yard run near the start of the second quarter. McNichols played 37 total snaps - 29 on offense and eight on special teams.

(8) Jamar Taylor, CB - Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks signed Taylor this offseason. He recorded three tackles and picked off a pass, intercepting an errant throw by Denver quarterback Drew Lock on 3rd-and-6 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Taylor appeared in the game as a backup.

Still to come:

(22) Alexander Mattison, RB - Minnesota Vikings

Friday - at New Orleans, 6:00 p.m. MT



(98) Tyrone Crawford, (20) George Iloka, (90) DeMarcus Lawrence, (23) Darian Thompson, (38) Leighton Vander Esch, (16) Cedrick Wilson

Dallas Cowboys - Saturday, 7:00 p.m. MT (NFL Network)

(22) Doug Martin, RB - Oakland Raiders

Saturday - vs LA Rams, 6:00 p.m. MT

(27) Donte Deayon, CB – Los Angeles Rams

Saturday - at Oakland, 6:00 p.m. MT

(61) Marcus Henry, C - New Orleans Saints

Friday - vs Minnesota, 6:00 p.m. MT

Injured Reserve:

Billy Winn, DT - Denver Broncos