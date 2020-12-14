Nevada, Tulane set to face off in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The game is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Albertson's Stadium.

BOISE, Idaho — The 24th annual Idaho Potato Bowl is set to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Albertsons Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The University of Nevada Wolf Pack of the Mountain West Conference (MWC) and Tulane University Green Wave from the American Athletic Conference will be featured in the game. This will mark the first time Tulane will appear in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, while Nevada will be making their fourth appearance, their third consecutive appearance.

“We are excited to welcome two teams with a lot left to prove,” said Kevin McDonald, executive director of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. “Nevada has a great history in our bowl game. We enjoyed hosting Coach Jay Norvell and his team last season and look forward to welcoming them back. There is a unique excitement surrounding the game when we get to bring a new team to Boise, and when a team is on a roll to end the season. Tulane checks both of those boxes.”

Nevada finished third in Mountain West standings, earning its best winning percentage during a regular season since joining MWC. Tulane has won four of its five final regular-season games, leading by a defense that is ranked eighth nationally.

Tulane's participation in the Idaho Potato Bowl will mark the first time a member of the AAC has competed since Tulsa played against Georgia Tech at the end of the 2003 season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be able to attend the game based on guidance from state and local health districts.

