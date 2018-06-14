BOISE -- A new NCAA rule will inevitably change the landscape of college football.

The new rule announced Wednesday will allow freshmen who are redshirting to play up to four games in a season without losing their eligibility.

A player using a "red shirt" year means they plan to compete collegiately for up to five years.

Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin has been vocal about this rule. Just last week, Harsin spoke about the potential benefits the rule would bring to the Broncos beginning this fall.

"I hope they pass it. That would be one of the best things they've ever done for college football."

"We need more opportunities to play these guys and not putting someone towards the end of their redshirt year in jeopardy to go in there and have to burn it," Harsin said. "That's someone's career you're talking about, to have to go in there and fill a need for a few games."

The rule will go into effect this season.

