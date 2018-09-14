BOISE — In one of the top matchups of the week, the Boise State football team will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. MST.

It's one of the three games on Saturday between ranked opponents and will feature two of the nation's top offenses. Oklahoma State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) is currently ranked first in total yards per game (675), while No. 17 Boise State (2-0, 0-0 Mountain West) is ranked fourth (617).

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live from T. Boone Pickens Stadium from 9 - 10 a.m. on KTVB (Digital Channel 7.1) and KTVB.COM (bookmark this page); and from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on KTVB.COM, YouTube, Facebook Live, and in the Bronco Roundup app. Join Jay Tust and Brian Holmes for a live look at all of the major storylines leading up to kickoff.

The game will be televised on ESPN, which can be found on the following channels:

Cable One: Channel 133 / 1133 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 206

Dish Network: Channel 140

