Saturday's matchup on the Blue between the Broncos and the Aztecs is a highly-anticipated affair.

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live from Albertsons Stadium before the game from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on KTVB, KTVB.COM (bookmark this page!), and in the Bronco Roundup app. Join Jay Tust, Will Hall and Brian Holmes along with special guests on the Blue for a look at all of the major storylines surrounding this matchup.

GAME DAY GUIDE: San Diego State vs. Boise State

GAME INFORMATION

San Diego State at Boise State

Saturday, Oct. 6

Albertsons Stadium, Boise

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. MT

Vegas line: Boise State by 14.5

Weather: Mid-50s, mostly cloudy with possible showers

ON TV

The game will be televised on ESPNU (Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison), which can be found on the following channels:

Cable One: Channel 136 / 1136 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 208

Dish Network: Channel 141

Cox: Channel 220

