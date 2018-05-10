Saturday's matchup on the Blue between the Broncos and the Aztecs is a highly-anticipated affair.
KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live from Albertsons Stadium before the game from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on KTVB, KTVB.COM (bookmark this page!), and in the Bronco Roundup app. Join Jay Tust, Will Hall and Brian Holmes along with special guests on the Blue for a look at all of the major storylines surrounding this matchup.
GAME DAY GUIDE: San Diego State vs. Boise State
GAME INFORMATION
- San Diego State at Boise State
- Saturday, Oct. 6
- Albertsons Stadium, Boise
- Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. MT
- Vegas line: Boise State by 14.5
- Weather: Mid-50s, mostly cloudy with possible showers
ON TV
The game will be televised on ESPNU (Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison), which can be found on the following channels:
- Cable One: Channel 136 / 1136 (HD)
- DirecTV: Channel 208
- Dish Network: Channel 141
- Cox: Channel 220
© 2018 KTVB