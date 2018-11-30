Mountain West Conference Championship Game officials are holding a press conference Friday at 3:45 p.m. ahead of Saturday's highly-anticipated match between Boise State and Fresno State.
Watch LIVE on KTVB.COM (bookmark this page!), on Facebook or in the KTVB news app.
GAME DAY GUIDE: Mountain West Championship
Press conference schedule:
3:45-4:15 PM: Boise State representatives
• Bryan Harsin, head coach
• Brett Rypien, quarterback
• Tyler Horton, cornerback
4:15-4:45 PM: Fresno State representatives
• Jeff Tedford, head coach
• Marcus McMaryion, quarterback
• Jeff Allison, linebacker
© 2018 KTVB