Mountain West Conference Championship Game officials are holding a press conference Friday at 3:45 p.m. ahead of Saturday's highly-anticipated match between Boise State and Fresno State.

Watch LIVE on KTVB.COM, on Facebook or in the KTVB news app.

GAME DAY GUIDE: Mountain West Championship

Press conference schedule:

3:45-4:15 PM: Boise State representatives

• Bryan Harsin, head coach

• Brett Rypien, quarterback

• Tyler Horton, cornerback

4:15-4:45 PM: Fresno State representatives

• Jeff Tedford, head coach

• Marcus McMaryion, quarterback

• Jeff Allison, linebacker

