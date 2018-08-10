BOISE — UPDATE: We are having technical issues with our live stream from the press conference but you can follow tweets live below and we will have full video from the press conference on KTVB.COM later today.

Follow along LIVE here to watch tweets during the 1 p.m. during the weekly Boise State Football press conference with BSU head coach Bryan Harsin.

ALSO: Watch post game reaction from the Broncos after their 19-13 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs

RELATED: Boise State offense did not hold up its end of the bargain on Saturday vs. San Diego State

© 2018 KTVB