BOISE — The Broncos have reached the final game of the regular season, and the winner of Saturday's match on the Blue will earn a spot in the Mountain West title game.

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live from Albertsons Stadium before the game from 7 - 8 p.m. on KTVB, KTVB.COM (bookmark this page!), and in the Bronco Roundup app. Join Jay Tust, Will Hall and Brian Holmes along with special guests on the Blue for a look at all of the major storylines surrounding this matchup.

GAME DAY GUIDE: Utah State vs. Boise State

Saturday, Nov. 24

Albertsons Stadium, Boise

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. MT

Weather: Low 30s, partly cloudy

ON TV

The game will be televised on ESPN (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey, Edward Aschoff), which can be found on the following channels:

Cable One: Channel 133 / 1133 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 206

Dish Network: Channel 140

Cox: Channel 32

