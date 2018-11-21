BOISE - The Boise State football team closes out the regular season Saturday night with a high stakes matchup against Utah State.

The winner earns a berth in, and will likely host, the Mountain West Championship game.

Utah State (10-1, 7-0 MWC) has been on a roll this season. Since losing the opener at Michigan State, the Aggies have rattled off 10 straight wins, are undefeated in conference play, and will enter this weekend's game as the highest-ranked opponent to ever play at Albertsons Stadium.

The team from Logan, Utah is currently ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25, while the Broncos are ranked No. 21. The margin is a bit closer in the all-important College Football Playoff Rankings. Utah State is sitting at No. 21 and Boise State is No. 23 in that poll.

MORE: Boise State moves up in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Aggies are coming off a wild finish against Colorado State last Saturday. The Rams actually scored the winning touchdown as the clock ran out. But the 34-yard touchdown pass was negated by a penalty, allowing Utah State to escape with a 29-24 win.

Boise State (9-2, 6-1 MWC), meanwhile, avoided overlooking a struggling New Mexico team, and took care of business in Albuquerque. Sean Modster pulled in a career-best three touchdowns as the Broncos rolled the Lobos 45-14. Alexander Mattison added 145 yards and a touchdown en route to surpassing 1,000 rushing yards for the second-consecutive year. That extends the Broncos’ streak of seasons with a 1,000-yard rusher to 10, the longest in the nation.

The importance of the regular season finale cannot be understated. Both teams are riding solid win streaks - Boise State has won six straight - and are determined to earn a spot in the conference title game against West Division champ Fresno State. Both the Broncos and Aggies are ranked ahead of the Bulldogs, so the winner of the Mountain Division will almost assuredly host the championship game.

"This is why you do all the work, right?" Boise State coach Bryan Harsin asked at his Monday press conference. "You have this body of work all season, you don't know how it's going to go at the beginning of the year... now you're playing for an opportunity to play in the title game, and have a chance to host it.

"When it's all said and done, that's why you play, for these opportunities," he added.

SCOTT SLANT: The next “biggest game ever” on the blue

Utah State coach Matt Wells echoed that sentiment at his press conference, noting that everything hinges on this game.

"This isn't the championship game," he said. "It's a big game because both teams have made it a big game. Respect to both teams is the way I look at it. It's a big game because both teams have put themselves in position to win the Mountain Division."

GAME INFORMATION

Fresno State at Boise State

Saturday, Nov. 24

Albertsons Stadium, Boise

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. MT

Weather: Low 30s, partly cloudy

ON TV

The game will be televised on ESPN (Roy Philpott, Tom Ramsey, Edward Aschoff), which can be found on the following channels:

Cable One: Channel 133 / 1133 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 206

Dish Network: Channel 140

Cox: Channel 32

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender), which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

STREAMING

The game will stream live on the WatchESPN app, available in Apple and Android app stores. The service is only available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Cable One, Dish Network and DirecTV).

BRONCO ROUNDUP GAME DAY

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live from Albertsons Stadium before the game from 7 - 8 p.m. on KTVB, KTVB.COM, and in the Bronco Roundup app. Join Jay Tust, Will Hall and Brian Holmes along with special guests on the Blue for a look at all of the major storylines surrounding this matchup.

TICKET GIVEAWAY

KTVB and the Boise State Alumni Association are giving away 2 tickets to each home game. Find the contest in the Bronco Roundup App or on the bottom left of the KTVB Facebook page. Winners will be drawn Thursdays before every home game so don’t forget to check your email!

SPIRIT COLOR SCHEME

Broncos fans attending the game are encouraged show they're school spirit by wearing any Boise State color.

Color schemes for Boise State 2018 home football games.

Boise State University

SENIOR DAY

Boise State will honor 18 players as part of its Senior Day festivities prior to kickoff against Utah State. The senior class has already claimed 39 victories, and is just one win shy of becoming the 16th class in the last 17 years to win 40 or more games, an average of 10 wins per season. The class is also the 20th-straight group to win at least one conference title.

The most prolific of the players getting a sendoff on Saturday is, of course, quarterback Brett Rypien. In his four years as a starter, Rypien has become the Mountain West all-time passing leader (13,146 career passing yards), led the Broncos to two bowl wins and a conference championship. He has 36 career wins and has littered his name all over the Boise State and Mountain West record books.

As his career as a Bronco comes to a close, Rypien was asked this week what he is most proud of.

"I think probably being a three-year captain," he said. "Something I probably never would ahve imagined happening coming here, and I don't think it happens too often. So it's something that's really special to me.

"Hopefully [Saturday's game] is not my last game on the Blue, but it's been awesome," he added. "I couldn't have dreamed for a better place to come to and a better fan base to play in front of."

College football has been around for well over 100 years.#BoiseState QB Brett Rypien will go down as one of the better passers of all-time.



Career Completions: 998

• 31st most in FBS history



Career Passing Yards: 13,146

• 17th most in FBS history



...and counting. pic.twitter.com/hLkSQ0KeoW — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) November 17, 2018

It's worth noting that if the Broncos win Saturday's matchup against the Aggies, fans will get a chance to see Rypien and the rest of the seniors play on the Blue one more time - in the Mountain West title game.

Here's a look at all of the seniors who will be honored on Senior Day:

TE Chase Blakley​​​​​​​

STUD Jabril Frazier

K Haden Hoggarth​​​​​​​

CB Tyler Horton

MLB Joseph Inda​​​​​​​

MLB Tony Lashley​​​​​​​

DE Durrant Miles

DT David Moa

WR Sean Modster​​​​​​​

OL Andres Preciado​​​​​​​

MLB Joe Provenzano​​​​​​​

WR A.J. Richardson

QB Brett Rypien​​​​​​​

RB Skyler Seibold​​​​​​​

DT Paul Semons​​​​​​​

P Quinn Skillin​​​​​​​

OL Zachary Troughton​​​​​​​

WLB Blake Whitlock

BRONCOS-AGGIES SERIES

Boise State leads the all-time series 17-5 in a rivalry that stretches back more than 40 years. The Broncos and Aggies first played in 1975, a 42-19 Utah State win at Bronco Stadium. The teams played sporadically until the mid-90s, and now play annually as divisional foes in the Mountain West.

The Broncos have dominated the series since both teams joined the conference, many of the wins coming as blowouts. The sole exception was a Boise State trip to Logan in 2015 - when the Aggies beat the Broncos 52-26. The Bronco had no problems in Logan last year, demolishing the Aggies 41-14.

Boise State's all-time record against Utah State:

Oct. 28, 2017 - W, 41-14 (Logan)

Oct. 1, 2016 - W, 21-10 (Boise)

Oct. 16, 2015 - L, 26-52 (Logan)

Nov. 29, 2014 - W, 50-19 (Boise)

Oct. 12, 2013 - W, 34-23 (Logan)

Dec. 4, 2010 - W, 50-14 (Boise)

Nov. 20, 2009 - W, 52-21 (Logan)

Nov. 8, 2008 - W, 49-14 (Boise)

Nov. 10, 2007 - W, 52-0 (Logan)

Nov. 18, 2006 - W, 49-10 (Boise)

Oct. 22, 2005 - W, 45-21 (Logan)

Sept. 28, 2002 - W, 63-38 (Boise)

Nov. 11, 2000 - W, 66-38 (Boise)

Oct. 30, 1999 - W, 33-27 (Logan)

Oct. 24, 1998 - W, 30-16 (Boise)

Nov. 1, 1997 - L, 20-24 (Logan)

Oct. 19, 1996 - L, 14-39 (Boise)

Sept. 9, 1995 - W, 38-14 (Logan)

Oct. 15, 1983 - L, 7-10 (Logan)

Nov. 13, 1982 - W, 30-10 (Boise)

Oct. 29, 1977 - W, 23-16 (Logan)

Nov. 15, 1975 - L, 19-42 (Boise)

BRONCO BASH AT THE ALUMNI AND FRIENDS CENTER

KTVB and the Boise State Alumni Association are partnering again to present the Bronco Bash at the Alumni and Friends Center. This popular event is open to Broncos fans three hours prior to every home football game and closes 30 minutes prior to kickoff. The event features a family-friendly atmosphere with live music and activities for all ages.

New this year is the Bronco Bash Cash Dash, a series of one-minute challenges, that guests can play to compete for time in the Mountain America Credit Union cash machine, Boise State merchandise and other prizes. Find out more about the Bronco Bash here.

A map of Bronco Bash events outside Albertsons Stadium on game days this season.

KTVB

DECHEVRIEUX FIELD OPEN FOR TAILGATING

New this season, Boise State unveiled an upgraded pregame tailgate experience for Broncos fans. The university is partnering with Blockparty, a fan-focused hospitality and entertainment company, to launch the Ford Tailgate Zone at DeChevrieux Field.

The Tailgate Zone will include a Kids Zone, complete with a climbing wall and other entertainment geared toward the younger fans. It will also include huge televisions featuring top games, food trucks, and a "tailgate village" all on the Broncos' grass practice field adjacent to Albertsons Stadium.

The tailgate party is free for fans, but if you want an upgraded experience with your own tent, TV and other amenities. VIP packages are available for purchase and cost between $400 and $2000.

DeChevrieux Field opens for tailgating three hours before kickoff on home football game days.

BRONCO WALK

Here's a chance for you to high-five your favorite players and coaches as they walk to the football center for pre-game preparations. The "Bronco Walk" will start when the team leaves the Student Union Building about two and half hours before kickoff. The team will walk from the Student Union Building, through the Ford Tailgate Zone at DeChevrieux Field, past the Varsity Center, straight into the east stadium parking lot and ending at the Bleymaier Football Center.

Map showing the route for the Bronco Walk before Boise State home football games.

Boise State University

10 TO 10 ZONE

The 10 to 10 Zone remains in place for home games this season. It specifies areas off-campus where people age 21 or older may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only.

Alcoholic beverages are allowed in opaque plastic cups within the zone. Glass containers, beer cans, and type of liquor bottle and cups with alcoholic labeling are not allowed.

The "Zone" begins at Broadway Avenue and Myrtle Street, extends south down Broadway to Beacon, turns west along Beacon, north up Oakland Avenue, west on Potter Drive, north again up South Joyce Street, and then west along University Drive all the way to Capitol Boulevard. The boundary extends north along Capitol and turns east onto Cesar Chavez Lane, crosses Friendship Bridge north, and leads into Julia Davis Park. In the park, the "10 to 10 Zone" boundary is the area east of Zoo Boise to Broadway Avenue, and south of the Julia Davis pond.

The 10 to 10 Zone specifies areas off-campus where people age 21 or older may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only.

Boise Police Dept.

ENTRY TO THE GAME

Bronco fans should arrive early. Those whose seats are not in the Stueckle Sky Center may enter the stadium through any gate. Fans are encouraged — but not required — to leave their bags at home or in the car. For faster entry into the stadium, bring a clear bag or no bag to the game. Prior to entry, fans will pass through metal detectors, and any bags carried in will be subject to search. Remember to leave prohibited items behind, including all weapons, alcohol, glass, and coolers.

TRAFFIC, PARKING & FREE SHUTTLES

Expect increased traffic on all roads surrounding Boise State before and after the game. University Drive, from Capitol Boulevard to Broadway Avenue, will be congested throughout the morning and afternoon. Because of limited public parking on-campus, fans are encouraged to park off-campus and walk/bike or use a shuttle to get to the game.

Lots & Garages on Campus:

The Albertsons Stadium parking lot will open eight hours prior to game time on Saturdays and four hours prior to every game during weekdays.

Boise State’s bike corral will be available near Christ Chapel on the corner of Broadway Avenue and Cesar Chavez Lane.

Spaces will be available for a $10 fee in the following lots and garages:

Plaza East and West lots

Brady Street Garage and Lincoln Avenue Garage

Handicap accessible spaces will be available for a $10 fee in the West and East Stadium lots, the Engineering and Technology reserved lot and on the ground floor of the Lincoln Avenue Garage.

Vehicles parked in accessible spaces must display an ADA license plate or placard and the placard/license plate registrant must be an occupant in the vehicle in order to purchase game day accessible parking.

Parking in Boise Parks:

Parking is allowed in designated parking spots within Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Riverside Park, and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Parking for Boise State home games is free on a first come, first served basis.

Towing will be delayed at those parks until 3 a.m. the following morning regardless of kickoff time.

Overnight parking is prohibited.

Off-campus Parking:

The Downtown Boise Association coordinates free shuttle buses from five convenient downtown locations to Bronco Stadium.

These shuttles run every 15 minutes starting two hours prior to game time, and immediately after the game for one hour.

6th & Grove (Bardenay)

8th & Main

8th between Idaho & Bannock (Red Feather/Bittercreek)

8th & Broad (Solid Grill & Bar)

River Street between 12th & Ash (Payette Brewing)

Here is more information on the Bronco Gameday Shuttle, and game day parking options.

Parking at Civic Plaza:

Parking for home (weekend) games this season will also be available starting Saturday at the Civic Plaza complex, just east of the Ada County Courthouse. The cost is $5 per vehicle and proceeds will go to the FACES of Hope Victim Center. More than 600 spaces are available, and parking will be open at least three hours before kickoff. You can pre-pay online.

To access the event parking area, follow Avenue A north, between Myrtle and Front Streets in front of the downtown Boise Winco store, directly into the Civic Plaza parking garage entrance. Patrons should be aware that NO alcoholic beverages or tailgating will be allowed in the Civic Plaza/Courthouse complex.

© 2018 KTVB