BOISE — The Boise State football team will play on the Blue for the first time in a month as San Diego State comes to town for a rare Saturday afternoon game.

The matchup between the Broncos and the Aztecs is a highly-anticipated affair, especially given that the teams combined have won the last four Mountain West Conference titles (BSU in 2014 and 2017; SDSU in 2015 and 2016).

After a loss to Oklahoma State on Sept. 15, Boise State (3-1, 1-0 MWC) made good use of their bye week and bounced back with a dominant 34-14 win over the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie last Saturday.

Meanwhile San Diego State (3-1, 0-0 MWC), has rattled off three consecutive wins - including a 28-21 win against Pac-12 foe Arizona State - since their season-opening loss to No. 14 Stanford. In their last outing, the Aztecs overcame a deluge of injuries to key starters to pull off a 23-20 overtime win at home against Eastern Michigan.

That SDSU has continued to win despite losing starting quarterback Christian Chapman to a MCL sprain and star running back Juwan Washington to a fractured clavicle shows the quality of the team's depth. Ryan Agnew has played well in relief of Chapman, completing 35 passes for 464 yards and three touchdowns.

On the ground, Chase Jasmin has stepped up to fill the void left by Washington, rushing 43 times for 233 yards and one touchdown. The Aztecs have produced a long line of NFL-caliber running backs, and from all appearances, that hasn't changed in 2018 even with Washington expected to be out for several more weeks.

San Diego State got a bye last week, and it came at a good time for the ailing team. Coach Rocky Long said in his Tuesday press conference that starting defensive tackle Noble Hall Jr. (dislocated wrist) and starting wide receiver Tim Wilson Jr. (back) will both return to the lineup this week. But he noted that the team continues to struggle with a number of injuries to key players.

"We got a whole bunch of guys beat up," Long said. "We're getting younger and younger as the season goes on, which makes it harder to win.

"We do what we do," he added. "We'll try to say 'next man up' and hopefully those guys will perform well too."

The Broncos have also had to contend with injuries to starters, although the status for players like Jabril Frazier, David Moa and Tyler Horton remain uncertain for Saturday's game. Unless a player is expected to be out for a long period of time, coach Bryan Harsin rarely gives a timetable for a possible return.

MORE: Scott Slant: Like most coaches, Harsin circles wagons

Despite the injuries, the Aztecs boast the nation's second-best rush defense, holding opponents to just 65 yards per game on the ground. That doesn't bode well for the Broncos, who have struggled to move the ball on the ground this season.

On the other hand, quarterback Brett Rypien and his deep receiving corps have played extraordinarily well, lighting up opposing secondaries. Rypien enters this weekend's game as Boise State's career leader in 300-yard passing games with 18, and has yet to throw an interception this season, also a record. The Broncos are ranked fourth in the nation with 362 passing yards per game.

Because the Broncos and Aztecs are in different conference divisions, they don't play every year. But when they do play, you can expect fireworks. Both Harsin and Long downplayed any talk of rivalry, but acknowledged that there is good reason why fans and players look forward to any meeting between the teams.

"I think you have to play a school many, many, many times to have a true rivalry," Long said. "I think whenever you get teams together that have played well in the past, and have won conference championships, I think that adds a little flavor to the game."

"This is a great opportunity. I think this is an exciting game," Harsin said. "[Our] players know players on [the Aztecs] and we've got a lot of guys from California, so it's an exciting matchup."

GAME INFORMATION

San Diego State at Boise State

Saturday, Oct. 6

Albertsons Stadium, Boise

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. MT

Vegas line: Boise State by 14.5

Weather: Mid-50s, mostly cloudy with possible showers

ON TV

The game will be televised on ESPNU (Mike Couzens, Kirk Morrison), which can be found on the following channels:

Cable One: Channel 136 / 1136 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 208

Dish Network: Channel 141

Cox: Channel 220

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender), which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

STREAMING

The game will stream live on the WatchESPN app, available in Apple and Android app stores. The service is only available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Cable One, Dish Network and DirecTV).

ORANGE STRIPES

The Broncos' conference home opener will feature a lot of blue with splashes of orange. Fans attending the game are being asked to wear orange or blue, depending on which section they are sitting in. Students will wear blue, while the rest of the stadium alternates one orange section for every two blue sections. See the image below for a look at the 2018 color schemes.

Color schemes for Boise State 2018 home football games.

Boise State University

BRONCOS-AZTECS SERIES

The Broncos and Aztecs have played just five times with Boise State leading the series 3-2.

The first-ever game between the teams came in 2011, a 52-35 Boise State win. The Aztecs won the next two games, including a 21-19 victory at Albertsons stadium in 2012. The Broncos followed up with a 38-29 home win in 2014.

After a two-year hiatus in the series, Boise State claimed a solid 31-14 road victory over the Aztecs last year.

BACK ON THE BLUE

Through four games and a bye week this season, the Broncos have played just one home game, so it goes without saying that coaches, players and fans are excited for Saturday's tilt at Albertsons Stadium.

The fact that kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m., makes it even sweeter. The last time Boise State hosted an afternoon game in October was way back in 2012.

"It's nice to be back," coach Bryan Harsin said. "Coming back home and having a chance to play here in front of our fans - hopefully it's a sellout crowd - we've got great energy, great vibe. It makes it difficult for San Diego State when they come into our place to play, and we take advantage of that."

BRONCO BASH AT THE ALUMNI AND FRIENDS CENTER

KTVB and the Boise State Alumni Association are partnering again to present the Bronco Bash at the Alumni and Friends Center. This popular event is open to Broncos fans three hours prior to every home football game and closes 30 minutes prior to kickoff. The event features a family-friendly atmosphere with live music and activities for all ages.

New this year is the Bronco Bash Cash Dash, a series of one-minute challenges, that guests can play to compete for time in the Mountain America Credit Union cash machine, Boise State merchandise and other prizes. Find out more about the Bronco Bash here.

A map of Bronco Bash events outside Albertsons Stadium on game days this season.

KTVB

DECHEVRIEUX FIELD OPEN FOR TAILGATING

New this season, Boise State is unveiling an upgraded pregame tailgate experience for Broncos fans. The university is partnering with Blockparty, a fan-focused hospitality and entertainment company, to launch the Ford Tailgate Zone at DeChevrieux Field.

The Tailgate Zone will include a Kids Zone, complete with a climbing wall and other entertainment geared toward the younger fans. It will also include huge televisions featuring top games, food trucks, and a "tailgate village" all on the Broncos' grass practice field adjacent to Albertsons Stadium.

The tailgate party is free for fans, but if you want an upgraded experience with your own tent, TV and other amenities. VIP packages are available for purchase and cost between $400 and $2000.

DeChevrieux Field opens for tailgating three hours before kickoff on home football game days.

BRONCO WALK

Here's a chance for you to high-five your favorite players and coaches as they walk to the football center for pre-game preparations. The "Bronco Walk" will start when the team leaves the Student Union Building about two and half hours before kickoff. The team will walk from the Student Union Building, through the Ford Tailgate Zone at DeChevrieux Field, past the Varsity Center, straight into the east stadium parking lot and ending at the Bleymaier Football Center.

Map showing the route for the Bronco Walk before Boise State home football games.

Boise State University

10 TO 10 ZONE

The 10 to 10 Zone remains in place for home games this season. It specifies areas off-campus where people age 21 or older may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only.

Alcoholic beverages are allowed in opaque plastic cups within the zone. Glass containers, beer cans, and type of liquor bottle and cups with alcoholic labeling are not allowed.

MORE: Boise State tailgating zones approved for 2018 football season

The "Zone" begins at Broadway Avenue and Myrtle Street, extends south down Broadway to Beacon, turns west along Beacon, north up Oakland Avenue, west on Potter Drive, north again up South Joyce Street, and then west along University Drive all the way to Capitol Boulevard. The boundary extends north along Capitol and turns east onto Cesar Chavez Lane, crosses Friendship Bridge north, and leads into Julia Davis Park. In the park, the "10 to 10 Zone" boundary is the area east of Zoo Boise to Broadway Avenue, and south of the Julia Davis pond.

The 10 to 10 Zone specifies areas off-campus where people age 21 or older may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only.

Boise Police Dept.

ENTRY TO THE GAME

Bronco fans should arrive early. Those whose seats are not in the Stueckle Sky Center may enter the stadium through any gate. Fans are encouraged — but not required — to leave their bags at home or in the car. For faster entry into the stadium, bring a clear bag or no bag to the game. Prior to entry, fans will pass through metal detectors, and any bags carried in will be subject to search. Remember to leave prohibited items behind, including all weapons, alcohol, glass, and coolers.

TRAFFIC, PARKING & FREE SHUTTLES

Expect increased traffic on all roads surrounding Boise State before and after the game. University Drive, from Capitol Boulevard to Broadway Avenue, will be congested throughout the morning and afternoon. Because of limited public parking on-campus, fans are encouraged to park off-campus and walk/bike or use a shuttle to get to the game.

Lots & Garages on Campus:

The Albertsons Stadium parking lot will open eight hours prior to game time on Saturdays and four hours prior to every game during weekdays.

Boise State’s bike corral will be available near Christ Chapel on the corner of Broadway Avenue and Cesar Chavez Lane.

Spaces will be available for a $10 fee in the following lots and garages:

Plaza East and West lots

Brady Street Garage and Lincoln Avenue Garage

Handicap accessible spaces will be available for a $10 fee in the West and East Stadium lots, the Engineering and Technology reserved lot and on the ground floor of the Lincoln Avenue Garage.

Vehicles parked in accessible spaces must display an ADA license plate or placard and the placard/license plate registrant must be an occupant in the vehicle in order to purchase game day accessible parking.

Parking in Boise Parks:

Parking is allowed in designated parking spots within Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Riverside Park, and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Parking for Boise State home games is free on a first come, first served basis.

Towing will be delayed at those parks until 3 a.m. the following morning regardless of kickoff time.

Overnight parking is prohibited.

Off-campus Parking:

The Downtown Boise Association coordinates free shuttle buses from five convenient downtown locations to Bronco Stadium.

These shuttles run every 15 minutes starting two hours prior to game time, and immediately after the game for one hour.

6th & Grove (Bardenay)

8th & Main

8th between Idaho & Bannock (Red Feather/Bittercreek)

8th & Broad (Solid Grill & Bar)

River Street between 12th & Ash (Payette Brewing)

Here is more information on the Bronco Gameday Shuttle, and gameday parking options.

Parking at Civic Plaza:

Parking for home (weekend) games this season will also be available starting Saturday at the Civic Plaza complex, just east of the Ada County Courthouse. The cost is $5 per vehicle and proceeds will go to the FACES of Hope Victim Center. More than 600 spaces are available, and parking will be open at least three hours before kickoff. You can pre-pay online.

To access the event parking area, follow Avenue A north, between Myrtle and Front Streets in front of the downtown Boise Winco store, directly into the Civic Plaza parking garage entrance. Patrons should be aware that NO alcoholic beverages or tailgating will be allowed in the Civic Plaza/Courthouse complex.

