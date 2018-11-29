BOISE - For the second year in a row, the Boise State football team will host Fresno State in the Mountain West title game.

Saturday's matchup will be the fourth meeting between the Broncos and the Bulldogs in just over a year, and the third time the teams have met in the conference championship game since 2014.

Boise State (10-2, 7-1 MWC) enters that game riding a seven game win streak that includes two wins over nationally ranked opponents in November. The Broncos beat then-No. 23 Fresno State on Nov. 9 and claimed the Mountain Division title with a win last weekend against then-No. 21 Utah State.

After beating the Aggies, the Broncos moved up to No. 22 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, while Fresno State (10-2, 7-1 MWC) jumped back into the rankings at No. 25.

Saturday's game will be a rematch of the 2017 Mountain West Championship, a 17-14 Boise State victory on the Blue.

Despite a heated rivalry over the years, the Bulldogs have won just six of the 21 all-time contests between the teams, and have never beaten the Broncos at Albertson Stadium in the FBS era. It's something that Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford hopes to change this year.

"They're an excellent program," Tedford said at his Monday press conference. "It's a great opportunity for us to go and compete against what has, for a long time, been one of the elite teams in this conference."

For his part, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin says his team is looking forward to taking on Fresno State again, but acknowledged they are entering unknown territory.

"I've never done this before where you play this many times," Harsin said. "It's a great opportunity for us; we get a chance to get back on the Blue.

"Fresno State, we've got a history with them, we know them,' he added. "[I have] nothing but high praises for this team and what they've been able to do."

GAME INFORMATION

Fresno State at Boise State

Saturday, Dec. 1

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Kickoff: 5:45 p.m. MT

Weather: Mid-30s, slight chance of snow

ON TV

The game will be televised on ESPN, which can be found on the following channels:

Cable One: Channel 133 / 1133 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 206

Dish Network: Channel 140

Cox: Channel 32

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

BRONCO ROUNDUP GAME DAY

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live from Albertsons Stadium before the game from 4:30 - 5:30 p.m. on KTVB, KTVB.COM, and in the Bronco Roundup app. Join Jay Tust and Will Hall along with special guests on the Blue for a look at all of the major storylines surrounding this matchup.

TICKETS AVAILABLE

Boise State said Wednesday that about 16,000 tickets were still available for the game. Tickets range in price from $25 to $45 and can be purchased online, by phone at (208) 426-4737, or in person at the BSU Athletic Ticket Office located on campus.

With a matchup against a tough Fresno State team, players and coaches are hoping for a big (and rowdy) crowd on Saturday night.

"On the defensive side of the ball, that's an advantage for us," defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. "We can't be thankful enough for Bronco Nation, and obviously we're going to need them on Saturday night. It's fun, it provides an atmosphere for college football this is one of the best in the nation."

Crowd noise at Albertsons Stadium has helped contribute to a national-best 20 false start penalties on opposing teams in six home games this season. Boise State also boasts the highest average home attendance (34,635) in the Mountain West Conference in 2018.

"They're definitely the 12th man," senior wide receiver AJ Richardson said of the home crowd. "I think that they've been doing an awesome job... I love when defense is out there and the crowd is going crazy, it kind of makes me wish that I could play defense, in a way."

POLL POSITION

Boise State is one of only three teams to beat two ranked opponents in November, joining Alabama and Ohio State. It also is the only team from the Group of Five schools to beat six bowl-eligible teams this season, one more than UCF.

After the Broncos' victory over Utah State last Saturday, they moved up one spot to No. 23 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, released on Tuesday. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, jumped back into the rankings - at No. 25 - for the first time since losing to the Broncos on Nov. 9.

The College Football Playoff Rankings determine the matchups for the four-team playoff as well as the New Years Six bowl games. The top-ranked Group of Five conference champion gets an automatic berth in one of those high profile bowl games.

Currently, UCF (11-0, 8-0 American Athletic) is ranked No. 8 in the playoff rankings after moving up one spot Tuesday night.

If the Knights lose to Memphis in the American Athletic Conference Championship game Saturday afternoon, the winner of the Broncos-Bulldogs matchup is expected to be awarded a trip to a New Years Six Bowl, most likely the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.

The AAC Championship game should be over before the MWC Championship game kicks off, so we'll know going into it if the Broncos and Bulldogs are playing for a NY6 berth.

TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN

The Broncos and Bulldogs are no strangers when it comes to competing for the Mountain West title. Including this season, they have combined for seven appearances in the conference championship game, with all three of Boise State's appearances being against Fresno State. The Broncos beat the Bulldogs in each of their previous two meetings (28-14 in 2014 and 17-14 last year).

Since the inception of the Mountain West Conference Championship game in 2013, there were only two years - 2015 and 2016 - that didn't feature either the Broncos or Bulldogs.

Here's a look at the MWC title game history:

2013: Utah State vs. Fresno State (24-17 Bulldogs win)

2014: Fresno State vs. Boise State (28-14 Broncos win)

2015: Air Force vs. San Diego State (27-24 Aztecs win)

2016: San Diego State vs. Wyoming (27-24 Aztecs win)

2017: Fresno State vs. Boise State (17-14 Broncos win)

2018: Fresno State vs. Boise State (TBD)

POST SEASON ACCOLADES

In four years at Boise State, quarterback Brett Rypien has rewritten the Mountain West record books, including all-time career records for completions (1,021), passing yards (13,456) and 300-yard passing games (21).

The NCAA active leader in passing yards was named Mountain West Offensive Player on the Year on Wednesday.

Rypien finished the regular season as the Mountain West leader in completions (286) this season. He also ranks second in the league in passing yards (3,580), touchdown passes (29) and quarterback efficiency rating (160.7). He is just five touchdowns passes shy of the all-time record, set by BYU's Max Hall in 1994, and ranks second in career victories as a starter with 37.

Nationally, Rypien surpassed Georgia’s Aaron Murray and Texas’ Colt McCoy on the Division I career passing yardage leaders and sits 15th overall.

The senior signal-caller was one of 11 Broncos honored on All-Mountain West teams. Rypien was joined on the first team by running back Alexander Mattison, offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland and John Molchon, STUDs Jabril Frazier and Curtis Weaver, and cornerback Tyler Horton. Wide receiver Sean Modster landed on the All-MW second team, while Durrant Miles, Kekoa Nawahine and Avery Williams received honorable mentions.

10 TO 10 ZONE

The 10 to 10 Zone remains in place for home games this season. It specifies areas off-campus where people age 21 or older may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State University home football game days only.

Alcoholic beverages are allowed in opaque plastic cups within the zone. Glass containers, beer cans, and type of liquor bottle and cups with alcoholic labeling are not allowed.

The "Zone" begins at Broadway Avenue and Myrtle Street, extends south down Broadway to Beacon, turns west along Beacon, north up Oakland Avenue, west on Potter Drive, north again up South Joyce Street, and then west along University Drive all the way to Capitol Boulevard. The boundary extends north along Capitol and turns east onto Cesar Chavez Lane, crosses Friendship Bridge north, and leads into Julia Davis Park. In the park, the "10 to 10 Zone" boundary is the area east of Zoo Boise to Broadway Avenue, and south of the Julia Davis pond.

The 10 to 10 Zone specifies areas off-campus where people age 21 or older may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only.

Boise Police Dept.

ENTRY TO THE GAME

Bronco fans should arrive early. Those whose seats are not in the Stueckle Sky Center may enter the stadium through any gate. Fans are encouraged — but not required — to leave their bags at home or in the car. For faster entry into the stadium, bring a clear bag or no bag to the game. Prior to entry, fans will pass through metal detectors, and any bags carried in will be subject to search. Remember to leave prohibited items behind, including all weapons, alcohol, glass, and coolers.

TRAFFIC, PARKING & FREE SHUTTLES

Expect increased traffic on all roads surrounding Boise State before and after the game. University Drive, from Capitol Boulevard to Broadway Avenue, will be congested throughout the morning and afternoon. Because of limited public parking on-campus, fans are encouraged to park off-campus and walk/bike or use a shuttle to get to the game.

Lots & Garages on Campus:

The Albertsons Stadium parking lot will open eight hours prior to game time on Saturdays and four hours prior to every game during weekdays.

Boise State’s bike corral will be available near Christ Chapel on the corner of Broadway Avenue and Cesar Chavez Lane.

Spaces will be available for a $10 fee in the following lots and garages:

Plaza East and West lots

Brady Street Garage and Lincoln Avenue Garage

Handicap accessible spaces will be available for a $10 fee in the West and East Stadium lots, the

Engineering and Technology reserved lot and on the ground floor of the Lincoln Avenue Garage.

Vehicles parked in accessible spaces must display an ADA license plate or placard and the placard/license plate registrant must be an occupant in the vehicle in order to purchase game day accessible parking.

Parking in Boise Parks:

Parking is allowed in designated parking spots within Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Riverside Park, and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Parking for Boise State home games is free on a first come, first served basis.

Towing will be delayed at those parks until 3 a.m. the following morning regardless of kickoff time.

Overnight parking is prohibited.

Off-campus Parking:

The Downtown Boise Association coordinates free shuttle buses from five convenient downtown locations to Bronco Stadium. These shuttles run every 15 minutes starting two hours prior to game time, and immediately after the game for one hour.

6th & Grove (Bardenay)

8th & Main

8th between Idaho & Bannock (Red Feather/Bittercreek)

8th & Broad (Solid Grill & Bar)

River Street between 12th & Ash (Payette Brewing)

Here is more information on the Bronco Gameday Shuttle, and game day parking options.

Parking at Civic Plaza:

Parking for home (weekend) games this season will also be available starting Saturday at the Civic Plaza complex, just east of the Ada County Courthouse. The cost is $5 per vehicle and proceeds will go to the FACES of Hope Victim Center. More than 600 spaces are available, and parking will be open at least three hours before kickoff. You can pre-pay online.

To access the event parking area, follow Avenue A north, between Myrtle and Front Streets in front of the downtown Boise Winco store, directly into the Civic Plaza parking garage entrance. Patrons should be aware that NO alcoholic beverages or tailgating will be allowed in the Civic Plaza/Courthouse complex.

