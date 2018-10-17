BOISE - After a nail-biting win in Reno last weekend, the Boise State football team returns home for its first non-Saturday game of the season - a Friday night tilt against Colorado State.

The Broncos and Rams played one of the more memorable games of the 2017 season, an instant classic in Fort Collins that saw Boise State came from behind to win 59-52 in overtime.

As the teams meet on the Blue in Albertstons Stadium this week, both are dealing with a host of injuries to key starters (more on this below), forcing coaches to dig into their depth charts and make adjustments.

After starting the season 1-4, Colorado State (3-4, 2-1 Mountain West) won back-to-back conference games the last two weeks. They beat San Jose State 42-30 on the road two weeks ago, and needed a two-minute drill and a field goal as time expired to win 20-18 at home against New Mexico last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Boise State (4-2, 2-1 Mountain West) hasn't won two in a row since starting the season with back-to-back wins against Troy and UConn. After a frustrating loss at home against San Diego State two weeks ago, the team continued to struggle, particularly on offense, in the first half against Nevada last Saturday. But unlike the SDSU game, the team made the right adjustments at halftime and finished strong, winning 31-27 as the clock ran out.

SCOTT SLANT: Turnover circus complete with shock-and-awe

The Rams on Friday will look to accomplish something they have never done before - beat the Broncos. Coach Mike Bobo sain in his weekly press conference that the lopsided series - 7-0 in favor of the Broncos - has a tendency to get in the heads of his players.

"Boise State, a lot of times, you play them and they walk on the field and they've got a lead already, because of what they've done in the past," Bobo said. "[Boise State has] an expectation to win."

At his press conference on Monday, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin pointed to last year's game as an example of how dangerous the Rams can be.

"They're a good football team," he said. "I go back to last year and I know how they planned, and I know Coach Bobo, he does a really good job... They always have a plan and a way to attack you, and they're gonna do it multiple ways."

GAME INFORMATION

Colorado State at Boise State

Friday, Oct. 19

Albertsons Stadium, Boise

Kickoff: 7 p.m. MT

Vegas line: Boise State by 23.5

Weather at kickoff: Low-60s, clear skies

ORANGE OUT

The Broncos will be hosting Orange Friday, and all fans in all sections are encouraged to wear orange. The team is also expected to break out the all-orange uniforms.

Color schemes for Boise State 2018 home football games.

Boise State University

BRONCOS-RAMS SERIES

The Broncos and Rams have played seven times with the Broncos winning each contest between the two teams. The first game came in 2011 (a 63-13 win in Fort Collins), Boise State's first season in the Mountain West. As divisional foes, the teams face each other every year.

Boise State's all-time record against Colorado State:

Nov. 11, 2017 - W, 59-52 (OT) (Fort Collins)

Oct. 15, 2016 - W, 28-23 (Boise)

Oct. 10, 2015 - W, 41-10 (Fort Collins)

Sept. 6, 2014 - W, 37-24 (Boise)

Nov. 2, 2013 - W, 42-30 (Fort Collins)

Nov. 17, 2012 - W, 42-14 (Boise)

Oct. 15, 2011 - W, 63-13 (Fort Collins)

INSTANT CLASSIC

The Broncos and Rams played a wild game - an instant classic between the two teams - in Fort Collins last season. The Broncos came back from a 14-point deficit with less than three minutes left to win an overtime thriller, 59-52.

Quarterback Brett Rypien threw four touchdowns, including two in the final 1:41 of regulation, and Alex Mattison had career highs of 242 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Boise State.

The final minutes of the game features highlight reel plays from Cedrick Wilson, who recovered an onside kick, Leighton Vander Esch, who forced a fumble in overtime.

Colorado State scored touchdowns on each of its first five possessions to take a 35-10 lead into halftime, making Boise State's come-from-behind win all the more impressive.

Highlight-reel plays, 111 combined points, and a fumble recovery in overtime to cap an epic Bronco comeback.



The Broncos and Rams meet Friday night at Albertsons Stadium for the first time since that wild night in Fort Collins!



🎟️ - https://t.co/CLu4tjZGrB#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/ZUTcBWv6j3 — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) October 16, 2018

MOUNTING INJURIES

Already dealing with losses to defensive starters DeAndre Pierce and David Moa, the Broncos took another hit on Saturday when starting defensive tackle Sonatane Lui left the game and later appeared on the sidelines wearing a knee brace and using crutches. Offensive tackle Eric Quevedo also left the game and did not return. Both Lui and Quevedo are questionable for this week's game.

"You know, if Lui can't go we've got other guys that can step up," Harsin said. "I just don't know if that's the case yet. Our trainers do a great job throughout the week and it's just a matter of if he's effective and can play and if he can go out there and help us.

SCOTT SLANT: Ramifications of the injury rash

Defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said the mounting injuries show the importance of building "dependable depth, because this is football and things happen. We're always trying to plan for these situations and get guys ready, and the guys that have jumped in there have done a pretty solid job."

The depth behind quarterback Brett Rypien is now a bit foggy; We learned on Saturday that backup quarterback Chase Cord suffered a season-ending ACL tear in practice last week. That leaves JC-transfer Jaylon Henderson, true freshman Riley Smith and walk-on freshman Zach Matlock to compete for the primary backup job.

The Rams are also beat up heading into Friday's matchup with the Broncos. Sophomore defensive end Emmanuel Jones - who leads the team with 5.5 tackles for loss - is questionable, as is starting center Colby Meeks and receiver Bisi Johnson. Starting left guard Tyler Bjorklund didn't play last week and is considered doubtful for this week's game.

BRONCO WALK

© 2018 KTVB