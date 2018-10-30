BOISE - After a high-flying win at Air Force, the Boise State football team returns to Albertsons Stadium Saturday for a late-night homecoming game against BYU.

The Broncos and Cougars have played some memorable matchups since beginning their 12-game series in 2012. And while there have been some close calls - games decided by one point in 2004, 2012 and 2016 - BYU has never beaten Boise State on the Blue.

While coaches are hesitant to call the Broncos-Cougars series a rivalry - this is only the ninth meeting between the programs - it's a game that players and fans on both sides always have circled on their calendars.

"It's a good game," Boise State coach Harsin said at his weekly press conference. "It's a good game for us to play, it's a good game for them to play. I believe that. The fans like it, it makes sense where we are located [and] it's a game our guys enjoy playing in."

The Broncos (6-2, 4-1 MWC) come into Saturday's game riding a three-game win streak, and appear to have regained their confidence after a low-scoring loss to San Diego State in Boise on Oct. 6.

That confidence was on full display last weekend in Colorado. Thanks to some gutsy play-calling and stellar play from Brett Rypien and company, the Broncos managed to offset some lapses in defense to beat Air Force for the first time at Falcons Stadium. A first half shootout turned into a more measured affair in the second half as the defense stepped up to limit big plays, and allowed the Broncos to pull out a 48-38 win.

Meanwhile, BYU (4-4) played in low-scoring matchup with Northern Illinois, losing by one point in a game that featured a combined 13 points scored. BYU managed just two field goals and no touchdowns in the decidedly defensive struggle which featured just six third down conversions combined between the two teams. But that's not to say that BYU was unable to move the ball on offense. Freshman quarterback commit Zach Wilson, a former Boise State commit, went 18 of 30 for 208 yards and one interception. The Cougars also managed 93 yards on the ground.

SCOTT SLANT: Mangum doesn’t get that blue turf matchup

BYU coach Kalani Sitake noted at his press conference on Monday that his team will have its hands full defending against the Rypien-led offense, and that the Cougars will need to find consistency, especially on offense, if they hope to keep up with the Broncos on Saturday.

"I know if we focus on ourselves and find a way to show more consistency, then we'll be good," he said.

Given the history of close games between the Broncos and Cougars at Albertsons Stadium, fans can expect fireworks come Saturday night.

"In this region, this is a huge game," Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. "This is going to be one of the best atmospheres you'll ever play in, in this game."

GAME INFORMATION

BYU at Boise State

Saturday, Nov. 3

Albertsons Stadium, Boise

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. MT

Weather: 50 degrees, partly cloudy

ON TV

The game will be televised on ESPN2 (Kevin Brown, Andre Ware, Alex Corddry), which can be found on the following channels:

Cable One: Channel 134 / 1134 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 209

Dish Network: Channel 143

Cox: Channel 33

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender), which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall​​​​​​​

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

STREAMING

The game will stream live on the WatchESPN app, available in Apple and Android app stores. The service is only available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Cable One, Dish Network and DirecTV).

BRONCO ROUNDUP GAME DAY

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live from Albertsons Stadium before the game from 7 - 8 p.m. on KTVB, KTVB.COM, and in the Bronco Roundup app. Join Jay Tust, Will Hall and Brian Holmes along with special guests on the Blue for a look at all of the major storylines surrounding this matchup.

TICKET GIVEAWAY

KTVB and the Boise State Alumni Association are giving away 2 tickets to each home game. Find the contest in the Bronco Roundup App or on the bottom left of the KTVB Facebook page. Winners will be drawn Thursdays before every home game so don’t forget to check your email!

BLUE SIDELINES

Broncos fans are encouraged to wear blue for the game, unless you're sitting in the north or south end zones, in which case you should wear orange.

Color schemes for Boise State 2018 home football games.

Boise State University

BRONCOS-COUGARS SERIES

The Broncos and Cougars have played a total of eight times, with the Broncos holding a 6-2 advantage in series. The programs are a little more than halfway through a 12-game series that began in 2012. During that span of contests, Boise State has four victory to BYU's two. The matchup between the teams ended with dominating 24-7 Broncos victory in Provo on Oct. 6, 2017. The only Boise State losses came on the road in both 2013 (37-20) and 2015 (35-24). Although the Broncos are a perfect 4-0 when playing the Cougars in Albertsons Stadium, three of the four victories were decided by a single point: 28-27 in 2004, 7-6 in 2012 and 28-27 in 2016.

Boise State's all-time record against BYU:

Oct. 6, 2017 - W, 24-7;

Oct. 20, 2016 - W, 28-27;

Sept. 12, 2015 - L, 35-20;

Oct. 24, 2014 - W, 55-30;

Oct. 25, 2013 - L, 37-20;

Sept. 20, 2012 - W, 7-6;

Sept. 24, 2004 - W, 28-27;

Oct. 30, 2003 - W, 50-12

RYPIEN CLOSING IN ON MW RECORD

After struggling to get anything going against San Diego State, Rypien has found his groove once again over the last couple games. Against the Falcons, the senior signal-caller threw for 399 yards and five touchdowns - three of them to John Hightower. He needs just 250 yards to break the Mountain West Conference all-time passing yards record, set by SDSU's Ryan Lindley (12,690) in 2011.

A somewhat more difficult task will be beating Kellen Moore's school record 14,667 yards. KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust crunched the numbers and found that Rypien will need to average 371 yards through the end the season - and that includes playing in the Mountain West Championship game, which is by no means guaranteed at this point.

Could #BoiseState QB Brett Rypien (12,441) catch Kellen Moore’s all-time passing record (14,667) at #BoiseState?



If BSU plays in the MW title game, he’d have to average 371.0 yards over the final 6 games to get there.



That’s a BIG number, I wouldn’t completely rule it out. pic.twitter.com/loqsjlwpG1 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) October 28, 2018

A big part of Rypien's success in recent weeks has been more solid play by the offensive line, which has done a better job of protecting the quarterback, giving him more time to complete passes. And after struggling to run the ball for much of the season, the O-line finally managed to open up some lanes for Alexander Mattison, who rushed for a season-high 136 yards on 22 carries.

"Our O-line's doing a good job," offensive coordinator Zak Hill said on Monday. "They're getting better, getting some good push up front, not as many free-hitters."

The anchor of the offensive line is sophomore tackle Ezra Cleveland, who is becoming a regular on Pro Football Focus's Team of the Week.

Hill called Cleveland a "next-level guy."

"He's a special player, he's athletic, I mean, he can run like some of our tight ends." Hill said. "He's one of those guys that knows he's good, and he's got that confidence on the field, like 'nobody's gonna beat me,' and at times you can really see him take over and dominate."

HOMECOMING PARADE

Show your Bronco spirit and check out some impressive Blue and Orange floats at the 2018 Boise State Homecoming Parade.

The parade starts at 5 p.m. at the intersection of University Drive and Theater Lane, and ends at the intersection of University Drive and Denver Street.The Homecoming Parade runs in front of the Alumni and Friends Center. Join us for the Bronco Bash (see below), and stay to watch the parade.

**ROAD CLOSURE ALERT: Note that the Alumni and Friends Center is on the parade route, and surrounding streets will be closed for the parade.

BRONCO BASH AT THE ALUMNI AND FRIENDS CENTER

KTVB and the Boise State Alumni Association are partnering again to present the Bronco Bash at the Alumni and Friends Center. This popular event is open to Broncos fans three hours prior to every home football game and closes 30 minutes prior to kickoff. The event features a family-friendly atmosphere with live music and activities for all ages.

New this year is the Bronco Bash Cash Dash, a series of one-minute challenges, that guests can play to compete for time in the Mountain America Credit Union cash machine, Boise State merchandise and other prizes. Find out more about the Bronco Bash here.

A map of Bronco Bash events outside Albertsons Stadium on game days this season.

KTVB

DECHEVRIEUX FIELD OPEN FOR TAILGATING

New this season, Boise State is unveiling an upgraded pregame tailgate experience for Broncos fans. The university is partnering with Blockparty, a fan-focused hospitality and entertainment company, to launch the Ford Tailgate Zone at DeChevrieux Field.

The Tailgate Zone will include a Kids Zone, complete with a climbing wall and other entertainment geared toward the younger fans. It will also include huge televisions featuring top games, food trucks, and a "tailgate village" all on the Broncos' grass practice field adjacent to Albertsons Stadium.

The tailgate party is free for fans, but if you want an upgraded experience with your own tent, TV and other amenities. VIP packages are available for purchase and cost between $400 and $2000.

DeChevrieux Field opens for tailgating three hours before kickoff on home football game days.

BRONCO WALK

Here's a chance for you to high-five your favorite players and coaches as they walk to the football center for pre-game preparations. The "Bronco Walk" will start when the team leaves the Student Union Building about two and half hours before kickoff. The team will walk from the Student Union Building, through the Ford Tailgate Zone at DeChevrieux Field, past the Varsity Center, straight into the east stadium parking lot and ending at the Bleymaier Football Center.

Map showing the route for the Bronco Walk before Boise State home football games.

Boise State University

10 TO 10 ZONE

The 10 to 10 Zone remains in place for home games this season. It specifies areas off-campus where people age 21 or older may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only.

Alcoholic beverages are allowed in opaque plastic cups within the zone. Glass containers, beer cans, and type of liquor bottle and cups with alcoholic labeling are not allowed.

MORE: Boise State tailgating zones approved for 2018 football season

The "Zone" begins at Broadway Avenue and Myrtle Street, extends south down Broadway to Beacon, turns west along Beacon, north up Oakland Avenue, west on Potter Drive, north again up South Joyce Street, and then west along University Drive all the way to Capitol Boulevard. The boundary extends north along Capitol and turns east onto Cesar Chavez Lane, crosses Friendship Bridge north, and leads into Julia Davis Park. In the park, the "10 to 10 Zone" boundary is the area east of Zoo Boise to Broadway Avenue, and south of the Julia Davis pond.

The 10 to 10 Zone specifies areas off-campus where people age 21 or older may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only.

Boise Police Dept.

ENTRY TO THE GAME

Bronco fans should arrive early. Those whose seats are not in the Stueckle Sky Center may enter the stadium through any gate. Fans are encouraged — but not required — to leave their bags at home or in the car. For faster entry into the stadium, bring a clear bag or no bag to the game. Prior to entry, fans will pass through metal detectors, and any bags carried in will be subject to search. Remember to leave prohibited items behind, including all weapons, alcohol, glass, and coolers.

TRAFFIC, PARKING & FREE SHUTTLES

Expect increased traffic on all roads surrounding Boise State before and after the game. University Drive, from Capitol Boulevard to Broadway Avenue, will be congested throughout the morning and afternoon. Because of limited public parking on-campus, fans are encouraged to park off-campus and walk/bike or use a shuttle to get to the game.

Lots & Garages on Campus:

The Albertsons Stadium parking lot will open eight hours prior to game time on Saturdays and four hours prior to every game during weekdays.

Boise State’s bike corral will be available near Christ Chapel on the corner of Broadway Avenue and Cesar Chavez Lane.

Spaces will be available for a $10 fee in the following lots and garages:

Plaza East and West lots

Brady Street Garage and Lincoln Avenue Garage

Handicap accessible spaces will be available for a $10 fee in the West and East Stadium lots, the Engineering and Technology reserved lot and on the ground floor of the Lincoln Avenue Garage.

Vehicles parked in accessible spaces must display an ADA license plate or placard and the placard/license plate registrant must be an occupant in the vehicle in order to purchase game day accessible parking.

Parking in Boise Parks:

Parking is allowed in designated parking spots within Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Riverside Park, and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Parking for Boise State home games is free on a first come, first served basis.

Towing will be delayed at those parks until 3 a.m. the following morning regardless of kickoff time.

Overnight parking is prohibited.

Off-campus Parking:

The Downtown Boise Association coordinates free shuttle buses from five convenient downtown locations to Bronco Stadium.

These shuttles run every 15 minutes starting two hours prior to game time, and immediately after the game for one hour.

6th & Grove (Bardenay)

8th & Main

8th between Idaho & Bannock (Red Feather/Bittercreek)

8th & Broad (Solid Grill & Bar)

River Street between 12th & Ash (Payette Brewing)

Here is more information on the Bronco Gameday Shuttle, and game day parking options.

Parking at Civic Plaza:

Parking for home (weekend) games this season will also be available starting Saturday at the Civic Plaza complex, just east of the Ada County Courthouse. The cost is $5 per vehicle and proceeds will go to the FACES of Hope Victim Center. More than 600 spaces are available, and parking will be open at least three hours before kickoff. You can pre-pay online.

To access the event parking area, follow Avenue A north, between Myrtle and Front Streets in front of the downtown Boise Winco store, directly into the Civic Plaza parking garage entrance. Patrons should be aware that NO alcoholic beverages or tailgating will be allowed in the Civic Plaza/Courthouse complex.

© 2018 KTVB