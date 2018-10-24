BOISE - The Boise State football team is hoping that the third time's a charm as they head to Colorado Springs on Saturday to take on Air Force, a team they've never beaten on the road.

The Broncos are 0-2 at Falcons Stadium, and dropped three straight games to the Falcons between 2014 and 2016. Boise State finally put together a complete performance last year with a 44-19 win at Albertsons Stadium. But to say the Falcons have been a thorn in the Broncos' side is an understatement, and it's something that Boise State coaches and players are well aware of.

"This is Air Force week, and really that's all I need to say about that," coach Bryan Harsin said with a smile as he began his weekly press conference on Monday.

Indeed, the Broncos know they will have their hands full defending against the vaunted triple-option, which has been the their Achilles heel in recent years.

"They're a program that has a tremendous amount of discipline and toughness," Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. "Doesn't matter what time of the year, where we play - here or there, wherever - It's a tough game just because it's what they bring as a program."

Because of the history between the teams, coaches don't need to find any extra motivation for their players this week.

"That motivates you, it should," Harsin said. "If it doesn't then we have a problem... We've had some really good games with them. As far as I'm concerned every time we play Air Force, I know what kind of battle it's going to be."

The Falcons (3-4, 1-3 Mountain West) are coming off a 41-35 win at UNLV, while the Broncos (5-2, 3-1) are riding a two-game win streak after thumping Colorado State 56-28 on the Blue last Friday.

Describing the Broncos as a "really, really good" team, Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said in his weekly press conference that Boise State always presents a unique challenge. He added that quarterback Brett Rypien and his receiving corps can give defenses fits.

"[Rypien] gets the ball out of his hand, is accurate, with all kinds of weapons and targets," Calhoun said. "I don't know if anybody in college football is deeper than they are in terms of the number of guys they involve offensively.

Because both teams are in the same division, Saturday's matchup has important implications for Boise State's hope of back-to-back conference titles. The Broncos are currently in second place in the Mountain Divison behind Utah State (6-1, 3-0), and will need to continue winning conference contests in order to set up a big season-ending showdown between the Broncos and the Aggies on Nov. 24.

GAME INFORMATION

Boise State at Air Force

Saturday, Oct. 27

Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, CO

Kickoff 5 p.m.

Weather: 63 degrees, clear skies

ON TV

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network (Rich Waltz, Steve Beuerlein and Cassie McKinney), which can be found on the following channels:

Cable One: Channel 139 / 1139 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 221

Dish Network: Channel 158

Cox: Channel 234

ON THE RADIO

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender), which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

KBOI 670 AM in Boise

KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise

KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall

KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls

BRONCO ROUNDUP GAME DAY

BRONCOS-FALCONS SERIES

The Broncos and Falcons are all tied up 3-3 in the all-time series between the two squads. Air Force's wins came during a three-game winning streak between 2014 and 2016, with the cadets winning twice on their home field and once at Albertsons Stadium (37-30, in 2015).

Back in 2014, the Broncos turned the ball over seven times en route to a 28-14 loss. Two years ago, Boise State had 1st and goal at the Falcons 4-yard line late in the game, with four downs to potentially tie the game and send it into overtime, but Air Force prevailed on a goal-line stand.

The Broncos finally got their mojo back last year, blowing out the visiting Falcons 44-19 on the Blue.

TRIPLE-OPTION THREAT

The triple-option is based on a dynamic ground attack, forcing opposing teams to focus on several players who can run the ball, including the quarterback, a running back and a fullback. It requires perfect discipline by the defense to stifle each of those options. When it comes to Air Force, the challenge is doubly-difficult because they have a quarterback who is a prolific passer as well.

Isaiah Sanders is the reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, after he dismantled UNLV with 173 yards rushing and 217 yards passing in the Falcons' 41-35 win. Sanders' 390 yards of total offense was the second-most in program history. As a point of reference, KTVB sports analyst Tom Scott points out that Air Force QB Karson Roberts was 9-of-16 for 279 yards and two TDs in the 37-30 shocker over the Broncos on the blue turf in 2015.

"That was then and this is now, but it goes to show that the vaunted Air Force triple-option has an ambush tentacle to it," Scott writes.

