BOISE — Former Boise State football player Jack Darrel Fields Jr. has been killed in an altercation with police at a Georgia hotel.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on Thursday, Nov. 15 around 8:11 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Residence Inn on Marks Church Road in Augusta.

Deputy Stephan Psillos responded and encountered Fields, 25, of El Paso, Texas in the lobby. During the encounter, the deputy attempted to place handcuffs on Fields. He resisted and pulled a knife from his coat pocket and attacked the deputy, stabbing him several times.

Deputy Psillos fired his service weapon striking Fields. Members of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office administered first aid, however, Fields died at the scene.

The deputy was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

Field’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy scheduled to today.

Fields was a reserve running back and special teams player for the Broncos from 2012-2015.

He appeared in 47 games during his four years with the team. He was named Mountain West Scholar-Athlete twice and academic All-Mountain West two times.

