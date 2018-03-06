More than 20 former Boise State football players as well as several current members of the Broncos football team were on hand Saturday to teach and coach in the 9th annual Gridiron Dreams Football Academy.

Organizers Alex Guerrero and Jerard Rabb have led this football camp here in the Treasure Valley for the last nine years, with the main thing being giving back to a community that’s given so much to all of the former and current players.

“At the end of the day, the kids that are leaving these camps and participating in these camps are leaving with a sense of being around a passionate group that loves what they do, loves interacting and loves passing that on and that’s really what’s most special to me,” Guerrero said.

Among the former Broncos who helped teach and coach kids ages 7 to 18 were Demarcus Lawrence, Kyle Wilson, Jared Zabransky, Jarrell Root, and Austin Pettis. Current Broncos like Brett Rypien, Kekaula Kaniho and Jabril Frazier were also on hand at the camp.

“It’s a testament to why you came to a university like Boise State -- the blue collar mentality, the buy-in mentality. So the buy-in mentality is crossing over to giving back as well, no longer is it the common goal of winning a Mountain West Championship, or WAC Championship, it’s hey, we got blessed with some amazing experiences, let's give back to the community that supported us,” Guerrero said.

“It’s great, I think it’s a great opportunity for me to give back to the kids that are going through the same thing that I went through, that are looking for an opportunity to play football in the U.S., and sometimes they just need a helping hand,” said former defensive lineman Ricky Tjong-a-Tjoe.

