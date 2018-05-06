BOISE -- Boise State fans now have a new option when it comes to purchasing season tickets.

For $150, Bronco fans will have seats in the reserved seating area, but instead of a permanent seat, fans will sit in different seats for every home game.

"It's for our 'Blue Collar' fan that doesn't care where they're going to sit for the game," Boise State Associate Athletic Director Brad Larrando said.

Seat locations will be emailed 48 hours prior to each game.

"You also get to experience a view of the game from maybe six different locations during the season."

The plan is only available through July 4.

© 2018 KTVB