BOISE — Boise State will seek the approval of a new incentive-laden contract for head football coach Bryan Harsin at the Idaho State Board of Education meeting later this week.

Under the proposed deal, Harsin’s base pay structure would not change. However, he could potentially earn a maximum of $1,185,000 in incentives, up from a maximum of $475,000 as detailed in his previous agreement.

Base Pay:

• 2018 - $1.45 million

• 2019 - $1.55 million

• 2020 - $1.65 million

• 2021 - $1.75 million

• 2022 - $1.85 million

New incentives now include additional compensation for a win over BYU at home ($10,000) and on the road ($15,000).

And every time the Broncos beat a Power 5 opponent, Harsin will receive a $25,000 bonus.

Just like his previous deal, Harsin will benefit from winning a Mountain Division title ($50,000) along with a Mountain West Conference Championship ($75,000), but he now stands to earn an additional $100,000 for the amount of conference wins.

Mountain West Conference win incentives

6 MW wins = $25,000

7 MW wins = $25,000

8 MW wins = $50,000

TOTAL = $100,000

The proposed contat also includes new academic incentives. If the team posts an Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 990 or better, Harsin could earn an additional $70,000.

APR Incentives

• 955+ = $25,000 ($20,000)

• 975+ = $20,000 ($10,000)

• 985+ = $15,000 ($5,000)

• 990+ = $10,000 ($15,000)

(APR bonus structure of previous contract)

The new deal also has a buyout structure, something Harsin’s previous contract did not include. If Harsin were to leave after Year 1 of the deal, he would owe the university $300,000.

That figure decreases by $50,000 each year.

Buyout Details

• Year 1 - $300,000

• Year 2 - $250,000

• Year 3 - $200,000

• Year 4 - $150,000

• Year 5 - $100,000

Just like his previous contract, Harsin will still receive an automatic one-year extension every time the Broncos win eight games in a season.

If Harsin were to achieve the maximum annual incentives, which would including winning the College Football Playoff, he would stand to make up to $2,835,004 in the first year of the new deal.

Maximum Compensation (Base + Incentives)

• Year 1: $2,835,004

• Year 2: $2,935,004

• Year 3: $3,035,004

• Year 4: $3,135,004

• Year 5: $3,235,004

In addition, the salary pool for Harsin’s assistant coaches will slightly change.

Under the old agreement, salaries were capped at $2,200,000. Now, that figure would serve as the “floor” for his ten assistant coaches.

According to the ISBOE agenda, no state funds will be used for the contract.

Program revenue, media rights fees, donations, and other non-state funds will fulfill the monetary requirements of the proposed deal.

The ISBOE will meet on Wednesday and Thursday in Lewiston.

