BOISE — The Boise State football team made its first appearance this season in the College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday evening.

The Broncos (8-2, 5-1 Mountain West) checked in at No. 25 in the poll, which determines the teams that will play in the College Football Playoffs, as well as the prestigious New Years Six bowl games.

The top-ranked Group of Five conference champion in that poll gets an automatic berth in one of the high-profile New Years Six bowls.

In order for Boise State to earn that automatic berth they will need to win the rest of their games, including the conference championship, while also needing some teams in front of them to lose in the final weeks of the regular season.

Unbeaten UCF (9-0, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) moved up one spot to No. 11 in Tuesday's poll, while No. 24 Cincinnati moved into the poll for the first time, just one spot ahead of the Broncos. The Knights and Bearcats play each other on Saturday in a game that could help decide the American Athletic Conference East Division.

Also ranked ahead of Boise State - Mountain West foe Utah State at No. 23. The Broncos and Aggies will face off at Albertsons Stadium in the regular season finale on November 24. That game will likely decide the Mountain Division champion.

On Sunday, Boise State jumped back into the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll at Nos. 23 and 24, respectively. That came after a come-from-behind win against a ranked Fresno State team.

The Broncos began the season ranked and made it as high as No. 17 in the AP Top 25 before dropping out after a 44-21 loss at then-No. 24 Oklahoma State on September 15.

Full College Football Playoff rankings - Week 12:

1. Alabama, 10-0

2. Clemson, 10-0

3. Notre Dame, 10-0

4. Michigan, 9-1

5. Georgia, 9-1

6. Oklahoma, 9-1

7. LSU, 8-2

8. Washington State, 9-1

9. West Virginia, 8-1

10. Ohio State, 9-1

11. UCF, 9-0

12. Syracuse, 8-2

13. Florida, 7-3

14. Penn State, 7-3

15. Texas, 7-3

16. Iowa State, 6-3

17. Kentucky, 7-3

18. Washington, 7-3

19. Utah, 7-3

20. Boston College, 7-3

21. Mississippi State, 6-4

22. Northwestern, 6-4

23. Utah State, 9-1

24. Cincinnati, 9-1

25. Boise State, 8-2

Dropped from rankings: NC State 14, Michigan State 18, Iowa 21, Fresno State 23, Auburn 24

© 2018 KTVB