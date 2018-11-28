BOISE - The Boise State football team moved up one spot to No. 22 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night.

Fresno State (10-2, 7-1) checked in at No. 25, setting up a top 25 matchup for Saturday's Mountain West Conference Championship game.

The Bulldogs climbed to No. 23 in the CFP poll before dropping out after a 24-17 loss to the Broncos on Nov. 10.

Saturday's title game will be the fourth meeting between the two teams in just over a year. The Broncos beat the Bulldogs 17-14 in last year's championship game.

The College Football Playoff Rankings determine the matchups for the four-team playoff as well as the New Years Six bowl games. The top-ranked Group of Five conference champion gets an automatic berth in one of those high profile bowl games.

Currently, UCF (11-0, 8-0 American Athletic) is ranked No. 8 in the playoff rankings after moving up one spot Tuesday night.

If the Knights lose to Memphis in the American Athletic Conference Championship game Saturday afternoon, the winner of the Broncos-Bulldogs matchup is expected to be awarded a trip to a New Years Six Bowl, most likely the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.

The AAC Championship game should be over before the MWC Championship game kicks off, so we'll know going into it if the Broncos and Bulldogs are playing for a NY6 berth.

If UCF wins its championship game, the winner of the Mountain West title game will go to the Las Vegas Bowl where it will face a Pac-12 opponent.

Complete College Football Playoff rankings (Week 14):

1. Alabama, 12-0

2. Clemson, 12-0

3. Notre Dame, 12-0

4. Georgia, 11-1

5. Oklahoma, 11-1

6. Ohio State, 11-1

7. Michigan, 10-2

8. UCF, 11-0

9. Florida, 9-3

10. LSU, 9-3

11. Washington, 9-3

12. Penn State, 9-3

13. Washington State, 10-2

14. Texas, 9-3

15. Kentucky, 9-3

16. West Virginia, 8-3

17. Utah, 9-3

18. Mississippi State, 8-4

19. Texas A&M, 8-4

20. Syracuse, 9-3

21. Northwestern, 8-4

22. Boise State, 10-2

23. Iowa State, 7-4

24. Missouri, 8-4

25. Fresno State, 10-2

