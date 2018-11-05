BOISE -- One tweet from Boise State football head coach Bryan Harsin can create a lot of noise.

On Wednesday, Harsin sent a "bat signal" on Twitter.

Soon after, Murietta Valley quarterback Hank Bachmeier sent out a tweet of his own, confirming he had committed to Big Blue.

Bachmeier is now one of the highest rated recruits in program history, listed as a 4-star quarterback by a number of recruiting sites.

Over the last two years, Bachmeier has thrown for over 7,100 yards and tossed 88 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions.

Bachmeier garnered offers from several Power-5 schools, including Boston College, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Tennessee, Utah, Vanderbilt and Washington State.

He'll join the Broncos in the fall of 2019,

