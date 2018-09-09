BOISE - The Boise State football team continued its upward trajectory in two major polls released on Sunday.
The Broncos climbed three spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 17, and moved up two spots in the Amway Coaches Poll where it is also sitting at No. 17.
Boise State demolished UConn on both sides of the ball Saturday night, racking up a school-record 818 yards in the 62-7 win.
It is notable that in the AP Poll, the Broncos jumped fellow Group of 5 power UCF. Last week the Knights were ranked 19th and the Broncos were 20th.
Also of note: This week's opponent - Oklahoma State - made its first appearance this season in the AP Poll, checking in at No. 24. That will make an already highly-anticipated matchup a must-see game.
Here is a look at the full polls.
AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Stanford
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. LSU
13. Virginia Tech
14. West Virginia
15. TCU
16. Mississippi State
17. Boise State
18. UCF
19. Michigan
20. Oregon
21. Miami
22. USC
23. Arizona State
24. Oklahoma State
25. Michigan State
Dropped from rankings: South Carolina 24, Florida 25
Others receiving votes: Utah 92, Texas A&M 90, Boston College 45, Houston 32, Maryland 30, Colorado 25, Iowa 23, Kentucky 19, Duke 10, NC State 9, Ole Miss 5, Hawai'i 5, Washington State 4, South Florida 3, South Carolina 2, Florida State 1
Coaches Poll
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Stanford
10. Penn State
11. Virginia Tech
12. Washington
13. LSU
14. TCU
15. West Virginia
16. Mississippi State
17. Boise State
18. UCF
19. Oklahoma State
20. Miami
21. USC
22. Michigan
23. Oregon
24. Michigan State
25. Arizona State
Dropped from rankings: South Carolina 24, Florida 25
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 87, Utah 86, Houston 46, South Carolina 43, Boston College 37, Kentucky 34, South Florida 27, Washington State 21, Colorado 20, Florida State 17, NC State 16, Iowa 15, Duke 13, Appalachian State 12, Cincinnati 11, Hawai'i 10, Maryland 9, Missouri 8, Memphis 3, Vanderbilt 3, Texas 1, Arkansas State 1