BOISE - The Boise State football team continued its upward trajectory in two major polls released on Sunday.

The Broncos climbed three spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 17, and moved up two spots in the Amway Coaches Poll where it is also sitting at No. 17.

Boise State demolished UConn on both sides of the ball Saturday night, racking up a school-record 818 yards in the 62-7 win.

It is notable that in the AP Poll, the Broncos jumped fellow Group of 5 power UCF. Last week the Knights were ranked 19th and the Broncos were 20th.

Also of note: This week's opponent - Oklahoma State - made its first appearance this season in the AP Poll, checking in at No. 24. That will make an already highly-anticipated matchup a must-see game.

Here is a look at the full polls.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Stanford

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. LSU

13. Virginia Tech

14. West Virginia

15. TCU

16. Mississippi State

17. Boise State

18. UCF

19. Michigan

20. Oregon

21. Miami

22. USC

23. Arizona State

24. Oklahoma State

25. Michigan State

Dropped from rankings: South Carolina 24, Florida 25

Others receiving votes: Utah 92, Texas A&M 90, Boston College 45, Houston 32, Maryland 30, Colorado 25, Iowa 23, Kentucky 19, Duke 10, NC State 9, Ole Miss 5, Hawai'i 5, Washington State 4, South Florida 3, South Carolina 2, Florida State 1

Coaches Poll

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Stanford

10. Penn State

11. Virginia Tech

12. Washington

13. LSU

14. TCU

15. West Virginia

16. Mississippi State

17. Boise State

18. UCF

19. Oklahoma State

20. Miami

21. USC

22. Michigan

23. Oregon

24. Michigan State

25. Arizona State

Dropped from rankings: South Carolina 24, Florida 25

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 87, Utah 86, Houston 46, South Carolina 43, Boston College 37, Kentucky 34, South Florida 27, Washington State 21, Colorado 20, Florida State 17, NC State 16, Iowa 15, Duke 13, Appalachian State 12, Cincinnati 11, Hawai'i 10, Maryland 9, Missouri 8, Memphis 3, Vanderbilt 3, Texas 1, Arkansas State 1

