BOISE -- It's a (Bronco) tradition unlike any other.

Boise State has announced the Summer Classic Softball Game will return to Memorial Stadium on July 18th.

The six-inning game pits the Bronco football offense against the defense and proves to be more of a bonding experience rather than just a game of pick-up softball.

Last year. the defense beat the offense 5-3 in a thriller.

RELATED: Defense beats offense in Boise State Summer Softball Classic

Gates open at 5 p.m. and prior to the game, four offensive players and four defensive players will take part in the Home Run Derby.

The top two players from each team will advance to the final.

The softball game will immediately proceed the home run derby.

After the game, players will sign autographs for fans on the field.

Tickets are $5 and admission is free for kids 12 and under.

© 2018 KTVB