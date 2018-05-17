BOISE -- Graduation Day at Boise State University, a day where the best and brightest Broncos are honored.

For most, it's a well-earned moment to stop, a time to celebrate all the hard work put in over the last four years.

But Chandler Hutchison isn't just any Bronco. Just hours before his graduation, Hutchison spent his morning shooting hoops in the Boise State Recreation Center.

It's another moment that few have witnessed during his four years on campus.

"I'm leaving a completely different person than when I came into school," Hutchison said. "A lot of that is because of the work that I put in and the sacrifices that I made."

"You can't just fuel that off the fluff and wanting to say that you're a killer," Hutchison said. "You have to make it up with the hours in the gym.

After all, the stage at Taco Bell Arena isn't the only one he hopes to walk across this summer.

"To be able to walk across that stage and stake the commissioners hand would be crazy for me and my family."

The Chandler Hutchison we've all grown accustomed to watching now bears little resemblance to the kid that arrived on campus four years ago: an 18-year-old boy that stood miles away from his potential.

"It's crazy just these past four years of what I've been through," Hutchison said. "From not playing a lot to blowing up and going from six points to 17 points over a summer."

How did Boise State get it out of him? How did Chandler Hutchison become arguably the greatest basketball player in school history?

As a senior this past season, Hutch was one of just one of five players in the NCAA to lead his team in points, assists and rebounds, a stat line that portrays his elite versatility, and has made his a coveted NBA prospect.

With just over a month until the NBA Draft begins, a number of mock drafts have Hutchison slated as a late first-round pick, something that doesn't satisfy an expectation he once held of himself.

"It motivates me even more. The way that I work is to hate on me, or look past me, or count me out. That's all I need."

"I understand my value and I know my upside; it will definitely outweigh some of those last first round (projections)."

But that's not his only inspiration.

Hutchison hopes to follow in the footsteps of his friend Leighton Vander Esch and make this a historic year for Boise State.

"Leighton did what he needed to do. He put himself in the best position possible to go number 19. He took care of his business has motivated me to do the same."

While the duo share similar ceilings in their respective sports, they once shared the same floor as freshman in Chaffee Hall.

"We'd be running up and down the hall playing cops and robbers," Hutchison said of his time living in Chaffee's D-wing with Vander Esch.

Reflecting back on it now, it sure seems like an innocent beginning to a couple of impactful careers.

"How many guys get the opportunity to pursue their dream of being a professional athlete, and also finish their degree and graduate?"

"The biggest chapter will be the legacy that I try to build after college and at the next level," Hutchison said.

Will he become the first Boise State basketball player ever to hear his name called during the first round of the NBA Draft? Just know that's not a question he's asking himself.

"Whenever it comes down to it, I know what I really want. Once I set my eyes on that goal, really it just comes down to me doing whatever it takes to reach it. Once I lock in on that, there's nothing I can't do."

