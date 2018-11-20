BOISE — Asia Durr scored 20 points and Arica Carter added 16 as No. 5 Louisville used a smothering defense to turn back upset-minded Boise State 74-55 on Monday night.

Louisville (3-0) opened the third quarter with a 19-3 run to take control of the game, building a 50-33 advantage with 3:26 remaining.

Boise State (3-1), which lost to Louisville 74-42 in the first round of the NCAA tournament in March, matched the Cardinals early, but struggled to keep pace with Louisville's up-tempo game in the second half.

Louisville shot 34.5 percent from the floor in the first half, before hitting 55 percent of its shots in the second half, including 63 percent from 3-point range. The Cardinals also outrebounded Boise State 37-29.

Early in the second quarter, Louisville starting guard Jazmine Jones landed hard on her hip on a play underneath the basket and never returned.

Braydey Hodgins and Riley Lupfer scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, to lead Boise State.

