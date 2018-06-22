BROOKLYN, NY - Former Boise State standout Chandler Hutchison on Thursday night became the first player in program history to be taken in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Hutchison was selected 22nd overall by the Chicago Bulls.

This past season, Hutchison was one of just two players in the NCAA to lead their respective team in scoring, rebounds and assists. He finished his four-year career as a Bronco with 1,478 total points, the ninth most in school history.

Hutchison initially declared for the NBA Draft last year, but ultimately decided to return to school for his senior year.

Boise State is just the second program in Mountain West history to have a player selected in the first round of both the NBA and NFL Drafts in the same year.

Back in April, former Bronco linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was taken 19th overall in the NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Hutchison becomes the seventh player in program history to hear his named called in the NBA, and the first since Roberto Bergersen was selected in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks back in 1999.

