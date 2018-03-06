BOISE -- Just two days after arriving in Boise for summer workouts, junior college transfer Patrick Dembley was arrested Saturday night.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Dembley was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with one misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace.

yessssss siirrrrrrrr... I’m here btown 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Pat Dembley (@killapat013) June 2, 2018

Dembleyan, an NJCAA All-American guard from Iowa Western Community College, arrived in Boise on Friday.

Another huge addition for Boise State! Welcome to the Bronco Family, Pat Dembley (@killapat013)!! #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/dY24vNc4Zb — Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) November 8, 2017

In a statement to KTVB, a Boise State spokesperson said they are aware of the situation and will handle it per the university's policy.

Dembley averaged a team-high 19.9 points and four assists per game last season with the Reivers.

He signed with the Broncos last November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KTVB