BOISE -- The Boise State men's basketball team has added a former Aggie to its coaching staff.

In a press release, head coach Leon Rice said Duryea brings with him a wealth of recruiting knowledge and experience taking teams to the NCAA tournament.

"Tim brings a wealth of experience and comes from a program that I've always respected," Rice said. "He's been to the NCAA Tournament several times and has diverse recruiting connections with his junior college background and Texas roots. He and his family will be a great addition to the Boise community and our basketball staff."

Duryea was the head coach at Utah State for the last three seasons but had been with the program for a total of 18 years.

"I've always had a lot of respect for Coach Rice and his program," Duryea said in a press release. "Ever since his first year when he made it to the championship game of the WAC Tournament in 2011, Boise State has handled the change in leagues well and steadily grown as a program. In recent years, no one has been at the top of the Mountain West more consistently than Coach Rice and Boise State."

