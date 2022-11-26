WSU, UW fans brave the cold, look forward to a hard-fought 2022 Apple Cup

Some Husky fans traveled all the way from Seattle to Martin Stadium in Pullman to catch this year's showdown between WSU and the University of Washington.

PULLMAN, Wash. — It's fair to say that Eastern Washington is Cougar territory.

Ahead of Saturday night's Apple Cup matchup between WSU and the University of Washington, WSU fans are hoping their Cougs can remind Huskies that the Apple Cup belongs in Pullman.

WSU fans are coming far and wide to cheer their team on. Even alumni from Texas says this is a game they don't want to miss. This year's game could be the first Apple Cup win in Pullman in 10 years.

Fans say you have to believe in crimson and gray to be a Coug, and of course have fun.

"It's really just having fun," one WSU fan said. "This is just a community and we all love being Cougs and everything is just having fun."

WSU fans say they want to see a strong defense out on the field. They say they hope the team can defend their title Saturday night.

While the game might be in Pullman, a fair share of Husky fans made their way to Martin Stadium to cheer on their team as well. Some of them even drove all the way from Seattle to see this year's Apple Cup.

For Husky fans, the chance to watch the Apple Cup in Pullman has not come so easily. This year marks the first time that many Husky fans from Seattle have driven to a game in Pullman since 2018. But, UW fans say the anticipation for the game makes it all worth it.

"I had an opportunity to come here with one of my best friends and we were like 'let's go to Pullman, it'll be a great weekend. It'll be a great day,'" One UW fan said. It's worth the drive, its worth the gas, its worth the time because it's an Apple Cup in Pullman."

Husky fans say their experience on WSU's campus has been a good one. They enjoy the friendly rivalry, and there is usually never anyone that is hostile towards them.

But, when both teams take the field tonight, Husky fans want to see their fans be loud and proud amongst a sea of crimson.

After last year's Apple Cup in Seattle, Cougar fans rushed the field to celebrate their win. Now, Husky fans aren't saying they'll do the same if they win, but it might be something to keep an eye on.

