WSU men's basketball hosting Eastern Washington in NIT

PULLMAN, Wash. — What a matchup for basketball fans in the Inland Northwest.

The Washington State Men's Basketball team and Eastern Washington Eagles will face off in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

The Cougs earned a No. 4 seed and will host the Eags on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. The game will also air on ESPNU.

WSU and EWU played earlier this season at Spokane Arena. The Cougs won the game 82-56.

The Cougars ended the season 17-6 and beat many tough teams along the way, including Arizona and Oregon. The Cougs were on a seven-game win streak prior to losing in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

This is the second year in a row the Cougs will play in the NIT. Last year, the team made it all the way to the semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York.

WSU is led by forward Mouhamed Gueye, guard TJ Bamba, and forward DJ Rodman.

It was a record-setting season for EWU.

The Eagles made the NIT after winning the Big Sky regular season conference title. At one point this season, EWU won 18 games in a row.

The Eastern Men's Basketball team finished the season 22-10. Their regular season ended with a loss to Northern Arizona University in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Eastern Washington University men's basketball was recognized with several Big Sky Conference awards for the 2022-2023 season, including Most Valuable Player for guard Steele Venters, and Coach of the Year for David Riley.

