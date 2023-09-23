No. 7 Idaho opens Big Sky play with 36-27 win over No. 4 Sacramento State

The star of the day on offense for the Vandals was sophomore running back Anthony Woods. Woods carried the ball 24 times for 117 yards and a touchdown.

MOSCOW, Idaho — No. 7 Idaho opened up Big Sky play with a win over No. 4 Sacramento State 36-27. The win was the first for the Vandals this season in the Kibbie dome as it was the home opener.

It was a game many expected to be close and that was the case throughout.

Ricardo Chavez would make a game winning field goal to give Idaho a 30-27 lead with a second left in the game. On the ensuing kickoff, the Vandals forced a fumble that redshirt freshman defensive back Ormanie Arnold returned for a touchdown.

Gevani McCoy enjoyed a signature day for the redshirt sophomore quarterback, going 15-for21 through the air for 234 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

However, the star of the day on offense for the Vandals was sophomore running back Anthony Woods. Woods carried the ball 24 times for 117 yards and a touchdown. Woods busted a 19-yard run on the Vandals final drive to allow Idaho to run the clock down for the game winning Chavez field goal.

With the win Idaho improves to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in Big Sky Conference play. Vandal fans can certainly expect a jump in the FCS rankings after this win.

Idaho will now turn its attention to Eastern Washington as the Vandals will hit the road to face EWU on Saturday, September 30th at Roos Field.

