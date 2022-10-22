No. 17 Idaho scores 42 unanswered points in dominant 56-21 win over Portland State

The Vandals remain unbeaten in Big Sky Conference play topping Portland State 56-21 in the Kibbie Dome.

MOSCOW, Idaho — No. 17 Idaho improved to 4-0 in Big Sky Conference play beating Portland State 56-21 at home in the Kibbie Dome. The win puts Idaho at 5-2 on the season.

Both teams came out of the gates hot, the Vikings and Vandals scored touchdowns on their first two drives to open the game.

Portland State had Idaho on upset alert in the first half leading 21-14 with under a minute left in the half. The Vandals would go for a 4th and 10 where quarterback Gevani McCoy would pick up a first down on a 13-yard run. McCoy would later find Jermaine Jackson for a 32-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 21-21 heading into halftime.

The second half was all Vandals.

Idaho would start the scoring with a trick-play touchdown pass from running back Elisha Cummings to McCoy to give the Vandals their first lead of the game 28-21. The Vandals would wind up scoring 42 unanswered points to complete the route of the Vikings.

Idaho ran for an astonishing 309 yards and three touchdowns. Anthony Woods led the way with 15 carries, 130 yards and a touchdown. Aundre Carter would run the ball five times for 92 yards.

Quarterback Gevani McCoy continued his strong season completing 10-of-19 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns. McCoy also had the 14-yard touchdown reception.

Jermain Jackson starred at wide receiver with four catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.