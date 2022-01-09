No. 14 Idaho falls to No. 2 Sacramento State 31-28 on the road

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento State quarterback Asher O’Hara spun and lunged into the end zone for a 2-yard score with 1:48 left and unbeaten No. 2 Sacramento State held off No. 14 Idaho for a 31-28 victory on Saturday night in a battle between ranked Big Sky Conference teams.
The teams entered unbeaten in conference play along with Montana State (7-1, 5-0). Neither faces Montana State this season.
Idaho (5-3, 4-1), ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to take a 28-24 lead with 6:26 remaining. O'Hara led a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped by his game-winning run. The Vandals got to the Sacramento State 42-yard line on their final drive, but Gevani McCoy was sacked on fourth-and-11.
O’Hara threw just two passes, one for a touchdown, and had 75 of his 129 yards rushing in the first half. Jake Dunniway was 6-of-17 passing for 81 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for the third-ranked Hornets (8-0, 5-0). Cameron Skattebo had 134 yards rushing, 101 coming in the first half.
Marcus Harris intercepted a Dunniway pass, leading to McCoy’s 4-yard score to Hayden Hatten that gave the Vandals a four-point lead. McCoy finished with three touchdown passes and was 18-of-33 passing for 207 yards.
Hatten finished the game with 7 receptions for 113 yards and three touchdowns.
Idaho will look to bounce back from the loss with a home game against 2-6 Eastern Washington. Kickoff is set for noon in the Kibbie Dome on Saturday, November 5th.