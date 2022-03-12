WSU football to play in Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on December 17th against Fresno State

Game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PULLMAN, Wash. — Well what we already knew is now official, Washington State will take on Mountain West champion Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Saturday, December 17th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Fresno State vs. Washington State in Los Angeles Bowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ



All my live updates ⬇️https://t.co/EwvaAbZyWY — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 4, 2022

The Cougs come into the bowl game following a brutal defensive showing against UW in the Apple Cup, where they gave up an incredible 703 yards of total offense to the Huskies.

Also, it was announced yesterday that defensive coordinator Brian Ward is leaving the program to take the D.C. job at Arizona State under their new head coach, Kenny Dillingham.

The school has yet to announce if any seniors will choose to sit out the bowl game. Junior linebacker Travion Brown has announced he has entered the transfer portal.

As for their opponents, the Bulldogs are coming into the bowl game following a dominant win in the Mountain West title game over Boise State.

The star of that game was Fresno State junior defensive back Cam Lockridge, who had two interceptions in the win over the Broncos.

Fresno State finished with a 9-4 record on the season despite losing former head coach Kalen DeBoer to UW prior to the season.

Jeff Tedford returned to take the reins at Fresno State and led the Bulldogs to their second Mountain West championship.

Fresno State is led by senior quarterback and former Washington Husky, Jake Haener. Haener threw for 184 yards and a touchdown in the Mountain West title game.