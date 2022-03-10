WSU football loses 30-14 to No. 6 USC, drops to 4-2 on the season

Travis Dye rushes for 149 yards and a touchdown, Mario Williams catches two touchdown passes to lead Trojans.

LOS ANGELES — Washington State football led 14-10 early in the second quarter in this game, but the USC defense would pitch a shutout for the rest of the game leading to a 30-14 Trojan victory.

Running back Travis Dye ran all over WSU today. He had 28 carries for 149 yards and scored a touchdown.

Superstar quarterback Caleb Williams was held to just 188 yards through the air, but he did connect on two touchdown passes to wide receiver Mario Williams.

WSU running back Nakia Watson was injured in this game, but freshman Jaylen Jenkins picked up the slack running for 130 yards in this game.

The Cougs were killed in the penalty department today. WSU was flagged 11 times for 97 yards.