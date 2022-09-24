Washington State football drops heartbreaker to No. 15 Oregon 44-41

Oregon scored 22 points in three minutes of game play to stun the Cougs at a sold out Martin Stadium.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State led today's game by 12 points with four minutes to play, but the Cougs succumbed to No. 15 Oregon, losing a heartbreaker 44-41.

Quarterback Cameron Ward was terrific for WSU today, but with a chance to lead his team down the field for a game winning touchdown, Ward was intercepted by Oregon linebacker Mase Funa to seal the deal.

Ward was 37-48 for 375 yards and threw for two touchdowns on the day. However, he also threw two interceptions, including the pick six to Funa that ended the game.

WSU jumped out to a 17-6 lead late in the first half on Francisco Mauigoa's 95 yard pick six, which had a sold out Martin Stadium in a frenzy. It was the second longest interception return touchdown in school history.

It was a 20-15 WSU lead in the second half until Ward would find De'Zhaun Stribling for a 15 yard touchdown, which would push the lead to 27-15.

After Oregon scored, Ward led an impressive drive, which was helped out by two 15-yard penalties, including a DJ Johnson targeting penalty. WSU would punch it in on a Robert Ferrel rushing TD on a jet sweep and with 6:42 to go, the Cougs led 34-22.

This was when the unraveling began. Oregon marched right down the field and Bo Nix hit Cam McCormick on a one yard touchdown pass to cut the WSU lead to 34-29.

After a quick three and out, Oregon would take the lead as Nix would hit Troy Franklin deep downfield for an easy pitch and catch touchdown to put Oregon up 37-34 with 1:21 to go.

Two plays later, Ward attempted a screen pass that was intercepted by Mase Funa and taken to the house to send Cougs fans home dumbfounded as to how their team fumbled away a late lead.