NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Idaho's Kaden Elliss nearly didn't hear his name called Saturday, but with only 11 picks left, his name flashed across the screen.

The linebacker was able to put himself in this position after having an eye opening Pro Day, including having an overall RAS score that qualified as "great" according to the metric.

After his Pro Day, Elliss visited eight NFL teams, including the Saints. He is the first Vandal to be drafted since Korey Toomer in 2012.

Ellis started all four years at Idaho, and was named all-conference three times. He finished his Idaho career with 289 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, and 17 sacks. His 47 tackles for loss are most by a Vandal since 2000.