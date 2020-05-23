x
SEC, Big 12 to allow football workouts on campus next month

These are the latest signs that a college football season will be launched in some form this fall.
Credit: AP Photo/John Bazemore
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches play against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta.

Southeastern Conference schools will be able to bring athletes in all sports back to campus for voluntary activities starting June 8 at the discretion of each university.

The Big 12 plans to welcome football players back to campus a week later. 

These are the latest signs that a college football season will be launched in some form this fall.

The move comes two days after the NCAA Division I Council voted to lift a moratorium on voluntary workouts on campus by football and basketball players, effective June 1.

The NCAA now says voluntary activities will be allowed in all sports starting June 1.

