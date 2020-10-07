Pac-12 eliminates nonconference games in fall sports

The Pac-12 has become the second major conference to shift to a conference-only fall schedule amid growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”
Friday's announcement came after a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group, a day after the Big Ten opted to eliminate nonconference games for all fall sports, effectively canceling Oregon's scheduled game against Ohio State.
The Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences are still weighing options for fall sports.
The decision covers football, men's and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
Conference-only schedules will be announced no later than July 31.
Additionally, Pac-13 commissioner Larry Scott tested positive for COVID-19 and is self quarantining.