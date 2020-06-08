Camp was supposed to begin on on Aug. 7.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho football is delaying the start of fall camp until Aug. 14, the school confirmed to KREM on Thursday.

Camp was supposed to start on Friday, Aug. 7.

Idaho has been embroiled in several COVID-19 related issues over the past week.

On Tuesday, Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported that 60 of 82 Idaho players said in an internal team poll that they did not want to play football in the fall due to COVID-19 concerns.

The poll was an internal poll among football players, and they did not notify the coaches about it. However, players told Stadium that they had expressed their concerns about playing this season to Idaho football head coach Paul Petrino, Idaho Athletic Director Terry Gawlik and multiple Idaho assistant football coaches.

On Monday night, University of Idaho officials confirmed to KREM that the school has had nine COVID-19 cases since student-athletes returned to campus, the majority of which being on the football team. However, Idaho said they did not have the data on how many of those cases are still active. In total they say 24 people are either isolating or quarantining, or have isolated or quarantined.

Idaho says that 125 student-athletes have been tested so far since they returned to campus. However, a spokesman said they did not have details on how testing proceeded after student-athlete's initial tests.