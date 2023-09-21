Pose with the Heisman Trophy, Boise State players Saturday in Nampa

The Heisman Trophy is coming to Bronco Motors Nissan in Nampa Saturday afternoon. Boise State football players will also be at the event for pictures and autographs.

NAMPA, Idaho — The community is invited to channel their inner Ed Smith Sr. and Desmond Howard this weekend, as Nissan's Heisman House Trophy Tour makes a stop in the Treasure Valley.

On Saturday at Bronco Motors Nissan in Nampa, the Heisman Trophy will be on display for football fans to see, take a picture with and pose like they scored a game-winning touchdown in front of thousands. The tour event also features appearances from four current Boise State football players.

The Heisman Trophy Trust recognizes the top college football player in the United States each year. The most recent winner, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, aims to become the first student-athlete since Ohio State's Archie Griffin (1974-1975) to win the trophy twice. Bryce Young, who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy, was picked No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Not only will NCAA fans have a chance to get up-close with football history, but they will also be able to meet Broncos who grew up chasing recognition like the Heisman Trophy. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in Nampa, the following Boise State players will be signing autographs and taking pictures with members of Bronco Nation:

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Demitri Washington - sixth-year senior defensive end (No. 38)

Austin Bolt - redshirt junior wide receiver (No. 81)

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Billy Bowens - sixth-year senior wide receiver (No. 18)

Markel Reed - redshirt senior cornerback (No. 8)

Be sure to bring you Boise State memorabilia to be signed by the players listed above. Bronco Motors Nissan is located at 15885 Idaho Center Boulevard in Nampa.

Heisman Trophy ballots are distributed Nov. 27 and the voting deadline is set for Dec. 4 – the same date Heisman finalists are announced. The Heisman Ceremony on ESPN is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. MT (8 p.m. ET). For more information, click here.

Prior to Saturday's event in Canyon County, the Broncos open Mountain West Conference play at San Diego State on Friday at 8:30 p.m. MT. For a game preview and information on ways to watch and listen to the contest, statistics and more, be sure to check out KTVB's Game Day Guide.

