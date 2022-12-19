Famous Idaho Potato Bowl enters second quarter-century Tuesday: gameday guide

Eastern Michigan and San Jose State line up on the Blue Turf Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

BOISE, Idaho — This year is the 26th edition of what's now known as the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the longest-running cold-weather bowl game in college football.

The San Jose State Spartans of the Mountain West and Eastern Michigan Eagles of the Mid-American Conference play Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Game time is set for 1:30 p.m. MST; the game will be televised on ESPN.

San Jose State finished the 2022 regular season with an overall record of 7-4 and a conference record of 5-3, placing third in the West Division of the MW.

Eastern Michigan (8-4 overall, 5-3 MAC) finished the regular season second in the MAC West division, just behind eventual MAC champion Toledo. The Eagles played and defeated one Power 5 team, Arizona State, this season.

Ticket prices for the game range from $20 to $160. As of Monday, Dec. 19, tickets are still available in several sections, including the south end zone, upper and lower levels on the east side (closest to Broadway), and lower level on the west side.

The game is just one part of Famous Idaho Potato Bowl festivities. Here's a rundown of what's happening outside the stadium:

Mash Bash: 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, on the Grove Plaza, 850 W. Front Street, Boise. It features bands and cheerleaders representing both EMU and SJSU.

St. Luke's FitOne Family Field Day: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 on the Broncos indoor practice field at the Caven-Williams Sports Complex.

People of all ages are invited to test their running, jumping and throwing skills in football drills. The top 8 kids in the 40-yard dash competition will get a chance to race on the Blue Turf during the first half of the game.

First 250 people through the door will receive a special gift.

Visit for complimentary coffee or hot cocoa before you head to the game.

Other things to know for game day:

Alcoholic beverages (beer and seltzers) will be available at Albertsons Stadium concessions beginning 90 minutes before kickoff for those 21 years of age and older. Fans must show valid ID in order to secure a wristband.

Re-entry is not permitted for fans who have already entered, then exited, the stadium.

Bags: Fans are permitted to bring one clear plastic or vinyl bag, package or container no larger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches. Large purses, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, luggage of any kind, computer bags or any bag exceeding the size limit are prohibited. Allowable bags will be searched and fans will be asked to pass through metal detectors.

Parking is limited. See this guide to parking and tailgating. Public and reserve parking areas open at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

