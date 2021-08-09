What fans need to know about Boise State's face mask requirement at Albertsons Stadium

When Bronco Nation fills Albertsons Stadium to capacity for the first time in nearly two years, fans will have to wear face masks.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 8 and focuses on Boise police's reminders for Boise State home games.

When fans start pouring into Albertsons Stadium on Friday, Sept. 10 for Boise State's first home football game of the 2021 season, it'll be the first time The Blue has a full-capacity crowd since 2019.

The 2020 college football season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Broncos felt it after two games were canceled due to cases within the team and only about 1,000 fans were allowed to attend the team's final home games.

Members of Bronco Nation who attend Friday's home opener will enjoy improvements made to the stadium, including better cell phone coverage, updated banners and new traditions that will be introduced during the third and fourth quarters.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage on after nearly 18 months, Boise State University and Idaho's other four-year universities will require students, staff and visitors to wear face masks while on campus, including football games.

Boise State reminded season ticket holders in an email that face coverings are required in crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Anyone who visits any place overseen by Boise State, like Albertsons Stadium or ExtraMile Arena, is expected to follow established and posted COVID-19 guidelines.

Face masks cannot have vents that allow respiratory droplets out and must cover a person's nose and mouth. The face mask requirement includes the line to enter the stadium, the concourse and in the stands. Masks are required in any indoor setting.

The university did not clarify how the face mask requirement will be enforced inside the stadium and in the stands.