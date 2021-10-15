Watch the Bronco Roundup Gameday Show Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Boise State Broncos will face the Air Force Falcons Saturday on The Blue, riding a wave of momentum after last week's win.

The Boise State Broncos will defend The Blue against Mountain West division foe Air Force on Saturday.

The Boise State football team sits with a 3-3 record and is coming off their first true road win over an Associated Press Top 10 team since 2001. The Broncos beat No. 10 BYU last week on the road, 26-17.

When the Broncos host the 5-1 Air Force Falcons on The Blue this week, they will be tested with the best rushing attack in the country and the Falcons' devastating triple-option offense. Read more about the match-up here.

