Watch live at 1 p.m.: Boise State's Bryan Harsin to talk about Saturday's game ahead of the 2020 football season

It's game week, Bronco Nation! The virtual press conference will preview Saturday's match-up against Utah State.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video looks at Boise State's grad transfer Brock Miller.

It's happening, finally.

Boise State officials are gearing up for the start of the 2020 football season, and Bronco head coach Bryan Harsin will hold his first regular Monday afternoon press conference at 1 p.m.

We will live stream the virtual press conference on KTVB.COM and our YouTube channel.

The Broncos will kickoff their eight-game season hosting Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 24. See the full season schedule here.

While no fans are allowed in attendance, fans can buy cut-outs for $50 that will be placed in Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State is only playing seven conference opponents this season. The Broncos will play the BYU Cougars on Friday, Nov. 6, instead of playing a conference team, like the New Mexico Lobos.

The Mountain West Conference Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 12 at the home field of the team with the highest win percentage on the year in-conference games only. It will be televised on either Fox or Fox Sports 1.

Boise State has been established as a 14½-point favorite over Utah State Saturday. See more pregame analysis from KTVB's sports columnist Tom Scott.

Watch more Boise State Football: