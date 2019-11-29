FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The No. Boise State Broncos beat Colorado State 31-24 on Friday evening, the Broncos end the regular season 11-1 and go undefeated in Mountain West play for the first time in program history.
The Broncos' next game is against the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 7 for the Mountain West Conference Championship.
