FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The No. Boise State Broncos beat Colorado State 31-24 on Friday evening, the Broncos end the regular season 11-1 and go undefeated in Mountain West play for the first time in program history.

Following the end of the game, watch the Broncos' post-game news conference live on KTVB.COM.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin and several players will react to the close win over the Rams and going undefeated in Mountain West play for the first time in program play.

The Broncos' next game is against the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 7 for the Mountain West Conference Championship.

RELATED: Henderson, No. 20 Boise State hang on for 31-24 win over CSU

RELATED: Game Tracker: Boise State Broncos vs. Colorado State Rams

Slideshow: Boise State vs. Colorado State Boise State defensive back Tyreque Jones, center, celebrates intercepting a pass with cornerback Jalen Walker, left, and linebacker Curtis Weaver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Boise State wide receiver John Hightower, left, is pulled down by Colorado State safety Logan Stewart after catching a pass for a short gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin directs his team against Colorado State in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier warms up an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Boise State wide receiver CT Thomas, front is tackled by Colorado State cornerback Andre Neal after pulling in a pass for a short gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson looks to pass against Colorado State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir runs for a short gain against Colorado State in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) In this image taken with a fisheye lens, workers spread salt in the stands following a snow fall earlier in the week before an NCAA college football game between Boise State and Colorado State, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Colorado State running back Jaylen Thomas, center, breaks a tackle by Boise State cornerback Jalen Walker as defensive back Kekaula Kaniho runs in to cover as Thomas runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Colorado State quarterback Patrick O'Brien warms up before an NCAA college football game against Boise State, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Colorado State safety Jamal Hicks, back, stops Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson just short of the end zone after a short gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

RELATED: Watch the Bronco Roundup Gameday Show before Boise State takes on Colorado State in regular-season finale

RELATED: Watch the Bronco Roundup Gameday Show before Boise State takes on Colorado State in regular-season finale

Watch more Boise State Football:

See all of our Boise State Football coverage in our YouTube playlist: