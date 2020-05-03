Watch live at 1 p.m.: Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin talks Bronco football as his team readies for spring practice

The Broncos will be back on The Blue Friday night to kick off their spring practice schedule.

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE – The Boise State football team will be back on The Blue Friday for the first day of spring practice.

Practice is scheduled for 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on March 6 and will be open to the general public.

Head coach Bryan Harsin will address the media at 1 p.m. Thursday to talk about this year’s team, the reigning Mountain West champions.

We will stream the press conference live on KTVB.COM (bookmark this page) and our YouTube channel.

Our Tom Scott says the Broncos will be rebuilding their offensive line in 2020 after Ezra Cleveland, John Molchon, Garrett Larson and Eric Quevedo all departed.

For fans wishing to attend spring practice, parking will be free in the West Stadium Lot, and Gate A on the west side of Albertsons Stadium will be open for entrance beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will be limited concessions, including soda, candy, and hot dogs.

Access to The Blue will be granted following the conclusion of practice, where coaches and student-athletes will be available for photo opportunities. And, the marketing department will hold ticket giveaways throughout practice.



If the men’s basketball team advances to the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament, the Broncos' game will be broadcast on the main video board inside Albertsons Stadium. That game is slated to start at 7 p.m.

Season tickets for the 2020 season, perhaps the strongest home slate in the history of the Boise State football team, are on sale now. The Athletic Ticket Office will be open from 6:15 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday.

