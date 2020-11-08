Live at 1 p.m.: Coach Bryan Harsin discusses the Broncos' postponed season

“This team wanted to play, our coaches wanted to play, I wanted to play. That is no longer an option for this fall.” Watch Harsin's press conference live at 1 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin will hold a live Zoom conference call at 1 p.m. MT to talk about the Broncos' 2020 season being indefinitely suspended. The Broncos' season was postponed after the Mountain West Conference canceled all fall sports on Monday.

Harsin said in a tweet, “This team wanted to play, our coaches wanted to play, I wanted to play. That is no longer an option for this fall.”

During the press conference, Harsin will likely talk about what this means for the players and staff, the university and Bronco Nation.

"I love this team and this program and will never stop fighting for them. They were poised to accomplish great things this fall," he wrote. "While our timeline has changed our goals have not."

Coach Harsin's press conference will be live-streamed in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel. This article will be updated throughout the conference call with the latest quotes and details.

Follow along with our live blog below to keep track of Harsin's press conference with KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and Sports Anchor Will Hall.

Boise State Athletic Director Curt Aspey said on Monday that the decision was made because the conference was concerned about the health and safety of all athletes. The decision will now leave a void in the heart of the Treasure Valley and cost millions.

Without Bronco Nation filling up Albertsons Stadium this fall, Boise's economy could lose nearly $15 million in activity and the university also faces a $20 million budget shortfall.

"Boise State is probably the biggest national brand in the Group of 5," said KTVB sports analyst Tom Scott. "So it's a familiar TV brand across the country. TV revenue isn't as big for Boise State's level as probably it should be but that's still significant."

Watch more Boise State Football: