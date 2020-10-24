Watch Bronco Roundup live at 4 p.m.: Jay Tust and Will Hall break down Boise State vs. Utah State in Mountain West play

After a long offseason and short regular season ahead, KTVB's sports team will get you caught up on what you need to know about this late-in-the year season opener.

BOISE, Idaho — It's about two months later than usual, but the Broncos are now set to defend The Blue for the first time this season against the Utah State Aggies at 5:10 p.m. MT on Saturday. The game will be aired on Fox Sports 1.

The journey that led to the Broncos and much of the college football world finally playing this season was long and complicated.

The Broncos faced the possibility of having to play their regular season in the Spring of 2021 after the Mountain West Conference voted to postpone all Fall sports.

The Broncos have a lot of unknowns going into this matchup, including how the offensive line will hold after having to replace all but one of the starters and how the defense will replace the production of former-starting STUD Curtis Weaver.

At 4 p.m. Saturday on KTVB NewsChannel 7 and on KTVB.COM, Jay Tust and Will Hall will host the Bronco Roundup Pregame Show live. The duo will explain everything Bronco Nation needs to know about this season opener.

The show will be live until 5 p.m., just before kickoff. After the game starts, visit KTVB's Game Tracker, which will have the latest updates and scores from the game.

After the game, KTVB's YouTube Channel will live stream the post-game press conference.