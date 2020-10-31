Watch Bronco Roundup Gameday Show live at 9 a.m.: Jay Tust and Will Hall break down what you need to know about Boise State vs. Air Force

After last week's victory against Utah State, the Broncos are preparing for their second season game against the Air Force Falcons. Here's what you need to know.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State football team will play its first road game of the season as the Broncos travel to Colorado to take on the Air Force Falcons in a Halloween day matchup.

Saturday's game is set to kick off at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Due to the pandemic, only the academy's cadets will be allowed in the stands for the game. Like Boise State, Air Force is encouraging fans to buy cutouts that will be placed in the stadium on game day.

You can read more about the matchup between the Broncos and the Falcons in our Game Day Guide.

The Broncos opened the abbreviated 2020 season at home last weekend and, while it was their first game, they appeared to be in mid-season form in the 42-13 beatdown of Utah State.

At 9 a.m. Saturday on KTVB NewsChannel 7 and on KTVB.COM, Jay Tust and Will Hall will host the Bronco Roundup Pregame Show live. The duo will explain everything Bronco Nation needs to know about the Bronco's second game of the season

The show will be live until 10 a.m., followed by kickoff a 4 p.m. After the game starts, visit KTVB's Game Tracker, which will have the latest updates and scores from the game.

After the game, KTVB's YouTube Channel will live stream the post-game press conference.

For everything else Boise State football, visit the Official Station of Bronco Nation's football homepage.